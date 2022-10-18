 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muhsman, Lasso crowned CHS homecoming king and queen

CHS homecoming

Zachary Muhsman and Sarah Lasso were crowned the 2022 Columbus High School homecoming king and queen on Oct. 14.

 COURTESY PHOTO, COLUMBUS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

