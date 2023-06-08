Editor’s note: State Treasurer John Murante recently spoke with the Columbus Telegram about the NEST 529 program and a partnership with the Nebraska Passport Program. Seven of the passport program’s stops are sponsored by NEST 529: Fontenelle Forest in Bellevue, Graf Bees LLC – The Buzz in Emerson, Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Lincoln, The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary in Nickerson, Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff, Scatter Joy Acres in Murray and Shepherd’s Rest Goat and Sheep Rescue in Pickrell.

Question: What is the NEST 529 program?

Answer: The NEST 529 program is Nebraska's college savings plan that's run through the State Treasurer's Office. How it works is parents and grandparents can open accounts for their kids, start saving money. The money that goes into these accounts are eligible for a state income tax deduction, and then they grow tax-free. It's a great opportunity for Nebraskans to save for their kids' education after high school. And it's about as flexible as it can be, the dollars that are saved can be used at four-year universities anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world really. Community colleges, state colleges, trade schools, vocational schools, apprenticeships. Just recently the legislature passed a bill which allows now for leftover college savings funds that might be in a 529 plan to be rolled over into a Roth IRA. It's extremely flexible, a very attractive way for Nebraska parents to save for their kids' college education.

Q: What are the Creature Comforter stops?

A: That is our partnership with the Nebraska Passport Program. The passport program, of course, is where small businesses and attractions from across the state of Nebraska (are featured). We're partnering with them this year, the stops that are available are kid-friendly, kids and parents can get information about the college savings program. It's great way to promote both the attractions across the state of Nebraska and our great college savings program.

Q: Why is it important to have that partnership with the Nebraska Passport Program?

A: We think it's important because so many Nebraskans are currently investing through NEST 529. It's about 22%, which is one of the best savings rates in the entire country. We also want to spread the words to those Nebraska families who might not be familiar with Nest 529. It's a great program, it's one of the highest-ranked programs in the entire country. The passport program, their mission is to raise awareness about the great opportunities that are available in the small businesses and attractions across the state over the course of the summer. It just seems like a perfect fit; it's their opportunity to raise awareness of our great businesses and for us to team up and raise awareness about the college savings program. It just made a lot of sense.

…I'm very intentional about getting to all 93 counties and making sure that all Nebraskans are aware of the free offerings that the State Treasurer's Office provides to the people in Nebraska.

If (anyone) wants more information about the passport program or anything college savings plan related, visit nest529.com.