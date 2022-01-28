Murder case continued to February

The first appearance for a Columbus man charged with murder has been continued to mid-February.

Michael J. Keener, 28, is facing felony charges of first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony in the death of Larry Houdek.

As previously reported, on Jan. 16, Columbus Police responded to 1305 Eighth St. in Columbus at about 4:19 p.m. on a report of someone who had fallen. Police made contact with Keener, who told officers that he had murdered somebody, public court documents state. Keener directed police to 268 16th Ave. in Columbus, where they found Houdek’s body.

According to an affidavit filed Jan. 18 in Platte County Court, Keener told police he had gone to Houdek’s residence to kill him and had stabbed Houdek several times with a kitchen knife.

Keener is currently being held on $1 million bond with 10% to apply.

Keener had been scheduled for a first appearance in Platte County Court on Jan. 27 but, according to court records, a continuance was granted on Jan. 26. The motion to continue states that “the defendant is not able to assist in his defense at the scheduled hearing. The State’s attorney, Carl Hart, does not object to this continuance.”

Keener’s first appearance has been rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

