Murder case continued

The case of a man charged with first degree murder has been continued, the Platte County District Clerk’s Office said on Friday.

Michael J. Keener, 28, of Columbus, was arrested on Jan. 16 on charges of first degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Count three has since been amended to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

In the early evening of that day in January, Columbus Police responded to an address on Eighth Street in Columbus on a report of someone who had fallen. Once police arrived, they made contact with Keener who reportedly told the officer that he had murdered somebody, public court documents state. Keener then led police to a residence on 16th Avenue in Columbus where Houdek’s body was found.

Keener waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Platte County Court on Feb. 16, and the case was bound over to district court. An arraignment in district court had previously been set for Friday but the case has been continued.

According to public court documents, Keener’s legal counsel has filed a motion for a competency evaluation. The purpose of the evaluation is to determine if Keener is incompetent to stand trial.

According to the online Nebraska court system, a new court date has not yet been set.

