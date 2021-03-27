Mushrooms are in many a Platte County Mind in March

It’s that time of year when spring fever is aggravated and festered by thoughts and fantasies of those little light brown, sometimes blackish, even yellow colored sponge looking fungal delights known as morel mushrooms. Morchella esculenta, (commonly known as common morel, morel, yellow morel, true morel, morel mushroom, and sponge morel) is a species of fungus in the family Morchellaceae of the Ascomycota. It is one of the most readily recognized of all the edible mushrooms and highly sought after.
In Nebraska, the wooded bluffs and floodplains of the Missouri River and the lower reaches of the Platte, Elkhorn, Niobrara, Blue, Loup and Republican Rivers are the state's prime habitat for fungal growth, but morels are found throughout Nebraska in varied habitats. Morel habitat is scarce in western Nebraska because of its lower humidity, less-extensive woodlands and a greater exposure to desiccating winds. Where adequate habitat exists, morels seem to find it.
Morel harvest success appears to be best in the deciduous woodlands of riparian areas of river bottomlands throughout the state, but more common in the eastern portion of Nebraska. The growing requirements of morels are the same everywhere: decaying vegetation, loose soils and relatively high humidity and temperature. These characteristics are generally prevalent throughout the Platte and Loup River bottomlands during April and May, considering the large amount of fallen cottonwoods and other woody debris characteristic of sand bed rivers and streams in Nebraska.
What a great way to spend time with the family walking the woods and seeing all the wonders of nature come alive in late April and early May. That seems to be the peak period at our location in Platte County over the past several years. We have picked them in late March, but that was a rare occurrence. Wear long sleeves and pants, bring a net bag to release the spores from mature picks and beware of the ticks and don’t walk fast. Wood ticks (and other more harmful species) love warm, moist springs when mushrooms are the most prevalent. There are a dozen ways to cook mushrooms and they are all good.
Morel mushrooms can come up generally in the same place year after year or sometimes not. I have been intrigued with morels since I was a boy picking these with my dad and always wondered why these diamonds of the prairie only grew for a short time and why they grew where they did.
The various growth forms of M. esculenta or morel mushroom.
Climate; soil and air moisture conditions come into play for optimal fungal expression. We are working with Jesse Fischer and others the U.S. Geological Survey in effect, characterizing environmental conditions like climate variables and how they may affect seasonal fungal biomass production over a several year period. There are gaps of mystery on how exactly these fungal delicacies grow from year to year and how we could raise this fungus under horticultural and a more permanent basis.
Floods, fire and overgrazing all play a part in fungal establishment. The biggest threat is forested riparian habitat loss which is one of the natural resource pandemics of the 21st century. In Europe and North America, up to 90% of flood plains are already ‘cultivated’ and therefore functionally extinct.
The future increase of human population will lead to further degradation of riparian areas, intensification of the hydrological cycle, increase in the discharge of pollutants, and further changes promoted by species invasions. With informed decisions about how we impact riverine ecosystems, we can prevent further loss of good mushroom “environments”.
Mushroom hunting is a tradition in our family and many others, and has been for generations. I wonder what thoughts they had walking these Platte County bottomlands for those tasty fungal nuggets. What were their problems and challenges? Probably close to most of our thoughts plus or minus a virus or two. In the meantime get some real butter and flour ready for that cast iron skillet…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.