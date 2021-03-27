Mushrooms are in many a Platte County Mind in March

What a great way to spend time with the family walking the woods and seeing all the wonders of nature come alive in late April and early May. That seems to be the peak period at our location in Platte County over the past several years. We have picked them in late March, but that was a rare occurrence. Wear long sleeves and pants, bring a net bag to release the spores from mature picks and beware of the ticks and don’t walk fast. Wood ticks (and other more harmful species) love warm, moist springs when mushrooms are the most prevalent. There are a dozen ways to cook mushrooms and they are all good.

Morel mushrooms can come up generally in the same place year after year or sometimes not. I have been intrigued with morels since I was a boy picking these with my dad and always wondered why these diamonds of the prairie only grew for a short time and why they grew where they did.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The various growth forms of M. esculenta or morel mushroom.