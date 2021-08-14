Mustard loves both Scotus, Columbus communities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Taking part in a diverse set of extracurriculars helps her grow and gain additional skill sets that can only be learned by interacting with people of different circles.

“If everyone only played sports or everyone only ever did their school work, life would be pretty boring,” Mustard said. “When you are involved in many groups and activities, you develop different talents and skills which will also prepare you for your future. You get to be a part of so many different atmospheres and meet all kinds of people.”

Mustard’s involvement goes beyond Scotus’ walls as well. She’s a graduate of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Leadership Columbus program. According to the Chamber’s website, the interactive program is aimed towards high schoolers to educate and empower future leaders who want to improve the quality of life in the Columbus area.

Additionally, Mustard helps out with different jobs at her parish, for her family and/or friends and the community.

After she graduates from Scotus, she plans to continue track at the college level and pursue a career in Spanish education. Mustard, who has three brothers, has lived in Columbus her entire life. She said she plans on staying in the area, and it appears she’ll always look back on her time in the community positively.

“The Scotus community feels like one great, big family. We have the best support system with not only our teachers, parents, and staff, but also among peers. I know that everyone there has my best interest at heart and is there to support me,” Mustard said. “Columbus as a whole is basically just a bigger version of that. I know all of the businesses and people working hard behind the scenes are doing everything they can to continue the help Columbus thrive.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

