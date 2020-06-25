"My heart really hurts for her": Cork & Barrel floods again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A repair on 13th Street appears to have gone wrong as a business in downtown Columbus was flooded Tuesday.

Cork & Barrel, which is located in the basement of the Park Plaza Apartment Building, 1354 27th Ave., flooded again during a scheduled repair Tuesday, said building owner Beth French. It's a bit of déjà vu as Cork & Barrel flooded this past November after a downtown water leak. French said the repair Tuesday was to take care of the pipe that burst during that time.

French said the flooding occurred because the City of Columbus didn’t turn the water off. The City told them it was off at a quarter to 8 a.m., she said, but then when the plumbers cut into the pipe around 9:30 a.m., it exploded and the shutoff valve popped off.

The City was supposed to turn off the water at 8 a.m. and leave it off for four hours, which Chuck Sliva, Public Works director for the City, confirmed was the request.

Sliva said it was unclear if the contractors checked to see if the water was completely shut off. He said he was was not on scene at the time Tuesday morning and that City officials are still looking into what happened.