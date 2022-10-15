Names, donations needed for Christmas for Our Troops

It’s not quite Halloween yet, but Pinnacle Bank is busy getting ready for its annual Christmas for Our Troops project.

Each year, the Columbus bank collects the names and addresses of actively-serving military people and donations. A box of items is sent to the service men and women at Christmastime.

Pinnacle Bank Vice President Keri Schnell said the project was started a number of years ago by Karen Kaspar-Nielsen. Schnell has been heading the project since 2015.

The bank receives names and donations by reaching out locally as well as through its other branches throughout Nebraska. There are now Pinnacle Bank locations in Kansas and Texas that are helping out with the event.

“We reach out into the community and just ask for names and addresses,” Schnell said. “So really, that's the important piece of it. Because if we don't have someone to ship up to, we can't do it.”

Anybody that has friends or family that are actively serving can submit their loved ones’ names, she added. They ship to military members serving stateside and overseas. The bank prefers to have people submit names and addresses in writing so there’s less of a chance of an address being recorded incorrectly.

People can submit names and addresses to Pinnacle Bank, 210 E. 23rd St., or christmasforourtroops@pinnbank.com by Nov. 10.

Additionally, donations of items can be dropped off at both Pinnacle Bank locations in Columbus.

“We started collecting on Sept. 11,” Schnell said. “We send an email out to all our branches across Nebraska and let them know that we're starting. A lot of those branches and our operations center, employees or customers will donate items and then they bring them here.”

Donations are limited to what can be shipped. They are not able to ship aerosol cans, items that are fragile or flammable or glass jars. People should also avoid donating products that have been used or removed from their original packaging and food products with easily punctured foil tops (such as pudding or fruit cups).

Travel, trial and individual sizes are preferred.

Suggested donations include food items (snack-sized flavored crackers, canned meats, canned fruit, peanut butter – up to 16 ounces, hot chocolate packets, hard candy, etc.), personal items (hand lotion, bug wipes, chap stick, Q-tips, etc.) and other things like stationary, envelopes, card games and pens.

“We'll pack the boxes on the 15th of November. We invite people to come in and volunteer, anybody that wants to come help pack they can do that. We just do it in our basement here (at the 23rd Street location),” Schnell said.

“It's fun to see it all come together then. We set all the things out on tables and then people just go around and pick up what they want to pack in their box.”

Items come from all over and vary.

One thing they always get is deer jerky. Schnell said an individual with the Nebraska Bowhunters Association gets deer meat donated to him that’s then processed and made into deer jerky. The jerky is donated the Christmas for Our Troops.

“The military members, they love it,” she added.

Like the year before, students are going to come and help them assemble boxes. Local businesses are also generous in giving to the cause, Schnell said.

The boxes are shipped out before Thanksgiving so military members can receive them before Christmas.

“We're not sending anything of great consequence,” said Jill Tate, a mortgage loan processor at Pinnacle Bank who has been helping with the project for the last three years. “It's just little things, but maybe just something they don't have access to if they're overseas, something that maybe feels a little bit like home to get.”

In 2021, Christmas for Our Troops shipped about 424 boxes. That was a jump from the previous year as a group of Nebraska soldiers had been serving in Africa.

“Each year it kind of gets a little bit bigger,” Schnell said. “But it really depends on how many names and addresses we get. It changes every year, because the military people move all the time.”

Because of the increase in people last year, volunteers had run out of donations so bank employees pitched in to purchase more items for the troops.

Schnell said the project is a way to do something good and she enjoys seeing people come together.

“These people don't know that they're going to get a box …. and (we do this) just to let them know how much we appreciate their service,” Schnell said. “We hear back from quite a few of them, which is fun. That kind of reminds you why you do this.”

For more information on Christmas for Our Troops, call Pinnacle Bank at 402-562-8936. Monetary donations are also accepted to help pay for shipping costs.

“I think it's really great that we honor our service people and that are away from their families and doing what's best for our country,” Tate said.

“I think it gives people the opportunity to say thank you, and to say ‘we're thinking of you, and we appreciate the sacrifice that you're making.’”