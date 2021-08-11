Narcan kits now more readily available in Columbus

Opioid addictions and overdoses have been increasing across the United States and, thanks to a statewide project, free nasal Narcan kits are available locally for those who need them.
Opioids – such as morphine, hydrocodone, fentanyl, codeine, oxycodone, methadone and illicit drugs like heroin – can be prescribed to treat pain. By acting on receptors in the spinal cord and brain, such prescriptions can lessen or alleviate the discomfort. Naloxone -- the medication in Narcan -- reverses an opioid overdose by binding to the opioid receptors in the brain, which then prevents opioids from binding there.
Dr. Mark Howerter, ER physician director at Columbus Community Hospital, said there are generally two paths on which he sees people developing an opioid addiction.
“There (are) the folks that are on chronic opioid therapy for chronic pain conditions and sometimes get in trouble because they take too much,” said Howerter, noting once a person runs out of their prescription they will go back to the doctor to get more and, if the doctor doesn’t refill it, will turn to street drugs.
“We've also started to see people that use illicit drugs that are getting laced with fentanyl, and that mill is a drug that's got a very narrow therapeutic window which means that the amount that works versus the amount that will kill you, that's a very small distance. So when drugs are laced with fentanyl, they really have no idea how much fentanyl they’re getting.”
Locally not many of those cases are seen regularly, but there has been an uptick, Howerter added.
“… We've had two cases in the last couple of months where we've had to use Narcan to reverse people (from) fentanyl overdoses,” he said. “We determined on a drug screen once they got here, people had no idea they were actually getting fentanyl.”
Opioid overdoses aren’t as common rurally as in bigger cities, though it’s been spreading to areas like Columbus.
“It's been a huge deal in the cities, and it is gravitating towards us and we all knew it would,” Howerter said.
CCH can now distribute free nasal Narcan kits to those who are eligible thanks to a project from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 4 Behavioral Health System.
“We have a dedicated phone line set up, and this is kind of what we're going to kind of push people to do, is call the dedicated phone line which is 402-562-4885,” CCH Director of Pharmacy Josh Jaeger said, adding that callers should leave a message with their name and phone number if there’s no answer.
“We'll … gather some information to process the prescription and make sure that they qualify for it, it's very easy to qualify for it. Once we get the information we'll set up a time for them to come into the hospital, and then we'll meet with them and give them education on how to use the Narcan and also signs to watch for opioid overdose."
Those at risk of overdosing from opioids, a friend or family member of an at-risk individual or someone who works in a facility that has people who are high risk are eligible, Jaeger said.
He noted CCH received a certain number of kits from the state; more can be requested as needed. A person is limited to one kit per distribution, but they can come back for another kit if needed.
Narcan is available by prescription, but there’s a standing order from a physician through the state’s project, Jaeger added.
Traditionally, Narcan had been injectable, and some states were able to dispense the substance as far back as 1996, Howerter said. However, it wasn’t the easiest route to go and many people were uncomfortable with giving shots to somebody who overdosed, he added.
“In 2015 they came out with the nasal inhaler, which is a lot more convenient,” Howerter said. “It works actually almost as quickly as a shot, and probably even more quickly because it's so easy to use, you don't have to draw medicine or anything like that. So you can use it on unresponsive people.”
Law enforcement officers from both the Columbus Police Department and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office have been carrying Narcan kits for a few years now.
“Our officers are all issued Narcan. We've been doing that for three years … we may have used it one time,” Columbus Police Cpt. Douglas Molczyk said.
“We purchased our first supply of Narcan and then we've been receiving at free through the state.”
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff noted none of his deputies have had to use their Narcan kits yet.
“However, the concern does exist whether it’d be a subject that has been exposed or – one of my gravest concerns – one of my deputies being exposed walking into the unknown and being exposed to something,” Wemhoff said.
When CPD bought its first Narcan kits, it gave some kits to the Sheriff’s Office, Wemhoff said.
“Since then we’ve been going through Region 4,” Wemhoff added. “…There’s an expiration date on the Narcan, and so the last time our stuff was expired, the Region provided us with new kits.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, the number of drug overdose deaths reported in a 12-month period in the United States totals 92,183. In that same timeframe, the number of people passing away from opioid drugs is reported at 68,821. The number of people dying from drug overdoses in Nebraska is predicted at 210 as of December 2020; the data is predicted due to incomplete data.
Howerter said the main factor behind developing a high risk of getting addicted to opioids is exposure to it.
“The more people you expose, the more people that will become addicted,” Howerter said. “It's not 100%, obviously, but there is a fairly significant subset of the population that was exposed to opioids. They're attracted to it and they'll try to get more of it, and opioids are highly, highly addictive.”
Narcan, which is not a controlled substance, only works if opioids are present in a person’s system.
Howerter noted he’s glad to see Narcan becoming more readily available.
“This is a huge first step, as far as I'm concerned,” Howerter said. “A lot of states have been doing this now for a few years… I'm glad we're doing this in Nebraska now because it's a real problem and unfortunately (it) is going to be a problem that grows; it isn't going to go away.”
