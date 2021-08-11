Narcan kits now more readily available in Columbus

Locally not many of those cases are seen regularly, but there has been an uptick, Howerter added.

“… We've had two cases in the last couple of months where we've had to use Narcan to reverse people (from) fentanyl overdoses,” he said. “We determined on a drug screen once they got here, people had no idea they were actually getting fentanyl.”

Opioid overdoses aren’t as common rurally as in bigger cities, though it’s been spreading to areas like Columbus.

“It's been a huge deal in the cities, and it is gravitating towards us and we all knew it would,” Howerter said.

CCH can now distribute free nasal Narcan kits to those who are eligible thanks to a project from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 4 Behavioral Health System.

“We have a dedicated phone line set up, and this is kind of what we're going to kind of push people to do, is call the dedicated phone line which is 402-562-4885,” CCH Director of Pharmacy Josh Jaeger said, adding that callers should leave a message with their name and phone number if there’s no answer.