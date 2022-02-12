Narcan program expands to Albion, continues in Columbus

A statewide Narcan program has further expanded to the Columbus area.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has teamed up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 4 Behavioral Health System to distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits in the area. In a press release issued earlier this week, it was announced that the kits are now available at Good Life Discount Pharmacy, 124 S. Fourth St., in Albion.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reserve an opioid overdose, Narcan is the brand name of a device that delivers Naloxone. The medicine can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing is slowed or stopped completely due to opioid use if given in time, according to the press release.

Common opioids are prescription medications like morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone and fentanyl and illegal drugs such as heroin.

Those in the Albion area can contact the Good Life pharmacy to find out more information on getting a kit.

“The assessment form just basically asks if it's for you, or if it's for a family member or friend, or if you're a person that's positioned to assess risk. Any Nebraska resident is eligible for Narcan at any participating Nebraska pharmacy. To request it, you just stop in and talk to the pharmacist,” said Vanessa Gottier, pharmacist at Good Life Discount Pharmacy.

Columbus Community Hospital also participates in the same program, which the facility started doing in August. CCH officials confirmed on Friday that the program is still available at the hospital. At CCH, those wanting a Narcan kit can call 402-562-4885.

“We'll … gather some information to process the prescription and make sure that they qualify for it, it's very easy to qualify for it,” CCH Director of Pharmacy Josh Jaeger told the Telegram in August. “Once we get the information we'll set up a time for them to come into the hospital, and then we'll meet with them and give them education on how to use the Narcan and also signs to watch for opioid overdose."

Dr. Mark Howerter, ER physician director at CCH, previously told the Telegram that the Narcan nasal inhaler came out in 2015.

“It works actually almost as quickly as a shot, and probably even more quickly because it's so easy to use, you don't have to draw medicine or anything like that. So you can use it on unresponsive people,” Howerter said.

There are two basic paths on which an opioid addiction can commonly begin, according to Howerter. The first are the people who are on chronic opioid therapy for pain conditions and take too much. If their doctor doesn’t refill their prescription once it runs out, they may then turn to street drugs. The other path includes those who use illicit drugs that are laced with fentanyl.

Locally, law enforcement officers at the Columbus Police Department and Platte County Sheriff’s Office also carry kits as well.

According to the Feb. 9 press release, anyone can carry Narcan and administer it to someone who’s experiencing an overdose. The medicine will not harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs that aren’t opioids. As such it’s best to use it on a person who you think is overdosing, even if you don’t know if it’s opioids they’re overdosing on.

Signs of opioid overdose in someone include an extremely pale and/or clammy face, their body is limp, a blue or purple cast on fingernails or lips, vomiting or gurgling noises, the person cannot be woken up from sleep or cannot speak, breathing is very slow or stopped and the heartbeat is slow or stopped.

Gottier said the Narcan kits are a resource in case of a potential overdose. Not all opioid overdoses are intentional or related to illicit drug use.

“We decided to participate in it to give people a resource for a drug that could potentially save someone's life in the case of an opioid overdose,” Gottier said.

