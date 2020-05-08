National Day of Prayer event in Columbus proves successful

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many Columbus area residents united in their faith Thursday night as part of the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

The local National Day of Prayer Committee, after getting approval from the East-Central District Health Department and local law enforcement, proceeded with the event near the 33rd Avenue intersection where Pizza Ranch is at. Social distancing was practiced and all participants were required to wear face masks in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an important time for us not only to gather and pray to God, but also to gather together in unity along the highways, supporting each other and doing this as a community. It’s a way we can show support for those who are medical professionals and first responders,” Committee Chairman Fred Ritter told The Telegram prior to the event. “It will be cool to come together as Americans, Christians, and people of all faiths, praying to God for his mercy to help us get through these times.”

