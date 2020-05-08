National Day of Prayer event in Columbus proves successful
View Comments

National Day of Prayer event in Columbus proves successful

{{featured_button_text}}
Sue Wilgocki

Sue Wilgocki holds up a sign at the National Day of Prayer event held Thursday evening. 

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

Many Columbus area residents united in their faith Thursday night as part of the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.

The local National Day of Prayer Committee, after getting approval from the East-Central District Health Department and local law enforcement, proceeded with the event near the 33rd Avenue intersection where Pizza Ranch is at. Social distancing was practiced and all participants were required to wear face masks in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an important time for us not only to gather and pray to God, but also to gather together in unity along the highways, supporting each other and doing this as a community. It’s a way we can show support for those who are medical professionals and first responders,” Committee Chairman Fred Ritter told The Telegram prior to the event. “It will be cool to come together as Americans, Christians, and people of all faiths, praying to God for his mercy to help us get through these times.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New DHMs go into effect Monday
Local

New DHMs go into effect Monday

With the State of Nebraska announcing new Directed Health Measures (DHM) in effect May 4-31, the East-Central District Health Department is re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News