National Day of Prayer in Columbus

Fred Ritter, wearing American flag shirt, leads the choir May 5 at National Day of Prayer held at First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St. in Columbus. Over 100 folks were in attendance for the event.
Andrew Kiser
Attendees of the National Day of Prayer sing a song on May 5. The event was held at First United Methodist Church.
The woman told police when she asked a friend for a ride to David City, the friend directed her to a man she didn't know. During the drive, he displayed a knife and a revolver and demanded she turn over her phone and luggage.
Fred Ritter, wearing American flag shirt, leads the choir May 5 at National Day of Prayer held at First United Methodist Church, 2710 14th St. in Columbus. Over 100 folks were in attendance for the event.