National Plan for Vacation Day encouraging folks to think ahead of next vacation

When planning a vacation or staycation, Columbus has its fair share of offerings, Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said.

The local water park, the parks and outdoor activities are just a few examples of what's available in Columbus, McNeil said. Adding, she hopes folks will think about Columbus when planning their next vacation.

Vacation may be at the forefront of people's minds Tuesday for National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD). Nebraska Tourism is using the day to share trip ideas and encourage travelers to vacation and plan a trip to the Cornhusker State.

“National Plan for Vacation Day is an opportunity to plan for what our future trips can be,” McNeil said. “In Columbus, that looks like families taking the plunge at the Pawnee Plunge, enjoying some of our parks and river views, golf, frisbee golf and more. Visitors should come to visit us because we welcome them with open arms.”

NVPD – sponsored by the U.S. Travel Association – is designed for Americans to plan their vacation days for 2022 at the beginning of the year. The day is also a chance to get rid of fatigue over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic by creating a nice vacation or getaway plan, according to a Nebraska Tourism press release.

A vacation can be a welcomed respite as a study – which was commissioned by the U.S. Travel Association – found workers felt high levels of burnout. According to the data, 68% of workers felt at least moderately burned out while 13% were extremely burned out.

“The research reflects what so many have known for quite a while––that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new,” U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow said in a provided statement. “There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break.”

The data also showed around 70% of U.S. workers said the chance to take a trip is a significant aspect in keeping them in the workforce.

Meanwhile, Columbus is a place where folks can enjoy the city’s offerings, McNeil said. The city has a vibrant history that includes arts and culture, she added.

“Columbus is the size of community where those looking for entertainment or wide-open spaces can feel welcomed,” McNeil said. “… Vacation and staycation have been used simultaneously over the past couple of years and 2022 is shaping up to be quite similar where camping will be popular. Campers will continue to be in demand and Platte County will be ready to welcome them!”

