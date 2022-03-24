National Weather Service holds Severe Weather Awareness Week

This week is the National Weather Service (NWS)’s Severe Weather Awareness Week for Nebraska. Throughout the week, the NWS issues tips and information about severe weather, including what to watch for with tornadoes, flooding and hail. Each state is assigned a different week.

Tim Hofbauer, director of Platte County Emergency Management, said the weather service will be posting information to its social media platforms all week and on Wednesday, running a mock tornado alert.

“It gives the various schools, businesses, and people living in their homes the opportunity to practice what they would do in the event of a real tornado warning,” Hofbauer said.

There is a different topic each day, determined by the organizers in each state, based on resources given by the NWS.

“There’s updates going out each day, talking about the different types of events. It’s mainly to inform people what to do when there’s severe weather,” Hofbauer said.

Brian Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with the NWS, said the motivation is largely safety as many people underestimate or misunderstand the weather.

“There’s some old myths people seem to hang on to, for example, opening windows in your house before a tornado is going to hit. We’ve been telling people not to do that since the 1970s,” Smith said.

Another thing he warned about was misunderstanding the difference between a warning and a watch. A warning means conditions are right for a severe thunderstorm or tornado and you should be prepared. A watch means one has been sighted and you need to prepare immediately.

“When we issue a severe thunderstorm warning, don’t dismiss it. A severe storm warning could be for one-inch hail or 60 miles per hour wind. It could also be for baseball-sized hail or 90 miles per hour wind,” Smith said.

Smith emphasized that the sirens are a decent warning system, but you may not always be within range of a siren or able to hear it, so they recommend having a second notification system like the news, the radio or a weather app.

“You shouldn’t just rely on the outdoor warning sirens. Those are mainly for when people are outside or within range of that siren. If you’re inside or there’s a lot of noise. You may not hear it,” Smith said.

Smith recommends signing up for the NWS storm spotter course if you are remotely interested, as the information can save your life. It is free to sign-up.

“Anybody who is interested in weather or severe weather or if they get nervous when there’s warnings or watches issued; it’s a way to educate them about what to look for and what safety rules should be,” Smith said.

Both Hofbauer and Smith recommended following the NWS’s Facebook page and newsletter for updates and this week’s safety information, as well as future alerts and information outside the context of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0