It is that time of year when the lotus is flowering at Lake Babcock and summers swing at full expression of many of the remaining native plants are winking at us from the road ditch or lake side. Lake Babcock, Carter Lake and Calamus are some of the largest colonies of lotus remaining in our region. Lotus is the largest flowering plant in the state, including aquatic and upland species.

Plant lore on the landscape has declined dramatically since European American settlement, and the majority of foods and virtually all medicines today are imported into our society from elsewhere or a laboratory. The understanding of how native plants were used with indigenous cultures seems to be slowly slipping away in our laboratory synthesized and immediate gratification society.

The Great Plains has more than 3,000 plant species. All Native American tribes of the region used numerous plant species, totaling in the hundreds. Most of the knowledge of their uses were passed down to those interested, and some Native American uses continue today on Plains reservations.

Anthropologists and ethnobotanists have recorded much information on the topic. Not surprisingly, most plants utilized were prairie plants, although some trees and shrubs also had important uses, especially along creeks and rivers, with other aquatic species.

Native prairie plants (over 200) have been documented as being used by Plains Indians for food and medicine by various historical accounts. The populations of these plants still remain, but in far fewer numbers. Some, such as yarrow (Achillea millefolium) and the purple coneflower (Echinacea angustifolia), were widely used for their general medicinal qualities. Others, such as locoweed (Astragalus), with its toxic amounts of alkaloids and selenium, were used more successfully to treat both internal and external maladies.

Tribal members and early pioneers knew the many common uses of plants, but there were also highly trained individuals, medicine men and women, who had specific knowledge about plants and used them in spiritual ceremonies. Modern day presence of those plants is in question on many reservations or elsewhere.

With European American settlement, large numbers of new cultivars were introduced for farming and gardening, but the diversity and variety have dramatically decreased over the decades, and farmers now only grow a handful of crops (and indeed only a few genetic varieties of a small number of crops).

Only a small number of the native plants originally used by Plains Indians –wild plums (Prunus americana), chokecherries (Prunus virginiana), wild grapes (Vitis riparia), and other–are now used for jams, jellies, and wine by our modern-day population.

We were recently funded by the Bureau of Indian Affairs to conduct cultural and medicinal plant surveys on the Santee Sioux Nation reservation in the next two years in the Missouri River bluffs on the Niobrara River and Bazile creek on the reservation. I can’t help but think the keys to better health are found in several of our local plant species, if we were to look deeper into their utilization and propagation.

In our convenience driven society, the pursuit of more nutritious and less available aspects of our diet may lead to a higher quality of life.

Admittedly I love McDonald’s and other fast foods, and ingest pharmaceuticals that regulate my bloodstream lipid concentrations, more natural foods can’t be a bad thing. Even though they are hard to find and more expensive.

I have learned in the journey of natural resource conservation that appreciation and awareness precede effective management. As native flora continues to decline, for a variety of reasons, it seems paramount to observe and enjoy what habitats still allow expression of those unique plant species. Lake Babcock is one of those places where you can find some awesome summer plant showcases. Enjoy nature and get out there.