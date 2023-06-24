I thought it would be worth discussing what is involved in the natural resource field in this fast paced and ever-changing world. Even more importantly, what a biologist even is. Growing up in my career there would be those that would say “are you going to be a forest ranger or a game warden?” and I would politely respond no, but say it is close in some ways. In most cases you will work for a state or federal agency, a zoo or museum or a large industry who pollutes or impacts the environment in any way you can think of.

Most of us that chose this career path often don’t know what they are in for, and I am speaking for field ecology work we do on a weekly or monthly basis over a large area. Long hours, some weekends, bugs, hot, cold, and rainy days, flea bag motels, extensive travel, nights in a truck or on the ground, horrible food options and a demanding schedule, make one wonder why we do it. As we travel tens of thousands of miles a year we see and do things only a few people out of millions ever get to experience.

Natural resources professionals are becoming increasingly important in modern times as the effects of land consumption, urbanization, agriculture and climate change become more noticeable, the ways in which we use the land. The need for studying the evolution of ecosystems, preserving wildlife and planning for a more sustainable future are all key roles natural resource professionals will need to provide in the coming years.

One aspect we have been involved with is training of a wide variety of youth across several ages in natural resource careers and management. Our most recent effort was developing training modules related to job opportunities and general subject matter related to birds, fish, plants and mammals for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska in White Cloud Kansas.

Natural resource management jobs focus on monitoring existing conditions such as water, soil, air, flora (plants) and even animals at times. In general, to develop solutions for environmental management and rehabilitation and ecologically sustainable techniques for using vital land and water resources.

These jobs are typically performed at new developments, parks, historic locations, construction sites, and mining sites. Basically, any human activity that may harm or benefit the environment requires a natural resource management team to ensure as little damage or impact is done to the local ecology as possible.

Ecosystem science and sustainability is a natural resources job that’s sure to play a vital role in human development in years to come. The primary role of ecosystem science and sustainability jobs is to investigate the physical, chemical, and biological conditions of an environment, both natural and human modified.

Environmental scientists and specialists collect data, analyze samples, surveys, and conduct other research data to identify threats to the environment. Their role is to develop conservation and management policies and plans for biological resources, such as fish populations in rivers.

Fish, wildlife and conservation biology combine fieldwork, lab research, and state-of-the-art technology to study and help protect native wildlife in its natural habitats. Observing, sampling and studying animals in their native habitat is key to fish, wildlife and conservation biology. Identifying plants and animals, knowing how to successfully record native wildlife without interfering with their daily habits.

Restoration ecology focuses on fixing damage that has already been done. The goal is to repair ecosystems that have been damaged most often by human industry, but sometimes by natural disasters, to their natural and healthy state. Restoration ecologists tackle restoration from multiple fronts including wetlands and species impacts. Primarily they are tasked with designing and implementing rehabilitation programs or developing mitigation plans for wetland impacts.

Law enforcement, parks and recreation rangers and assistants are an outlier within these jobs. Where other roles are largely focused on scientific research, monitoring and policy implementation, park and law enforcement and rangers are more about encouraging people to enjoy interacting with nature in a fun, safe manner and follow specific laws. A park naturalist position in Yellowstone National Park has always been on my bucket list of adventures, if the good Lord lets me live long enough.

As an environmental consultant I feel I have the best profession anyone can have. It literally combines everything I mentioned in the previous paragraphs and …then some. I have a shirt that says being a principal scientist for a consulting firm can be like riding a bike while your clothes are on fire. Maybe true some days, most days we feel like we make the world a little better place one day at a time. I encourage anyone who can outwork their peers and loves nature, to consider this profession sorely needed in all our futures. It is one of the hardest jobs you would ever love!