NCF holding event next week

Unleash. Active. Hope.

Those three words together are the theme for Nebraska Community Foundation’s annual event next week in McCook. Taken separately, each brings a unique dynamic to the work of community development happening today in Greater Nebraska.

So, why “unleash?” Why not “direct” or “create” or “make?” I’d submit to you that’s an important distinction.

NCF’s Board of Directors specifically chose the word “unleash” to describe this work in their last strategic planning process. The word uniquely describes the relationship between the organization and the communities it serves. In fact, no outside service provider or resources can direct or create or make a different future for your community – only those who live and work there will create change that sticks. So, NCF’s task is then to provide tools and inspiration that empowers local citizens, together, to create their chosen future.

We’re not actually making something new. We’re unleashing something that’s already there – the abundance of resources and assets that exists in every one of these hometowns! Believe me, once those assets become visible to local leaders, the “unleashing” happens and we just hold on for the ride!

Active. Obviously, nothing is unleashed without activity and Nebraskans are known for our ambition. Sometimes it shows up as work ethic, sometimes as volunteerism, but whatever the label, we get things done in Nebraska. “Active” is the word that turns dreams into reality, which encourages communities to dream bigger the next time.

Finally, “Hope.” We’ve learned the freedom, or permission, to hope doesn’t necessarily come easy. Generally people, and certainly Nebraskans, need to see reasons to hope. I would submit to you today two significant reasons for hope in Greater Nebraska.

High school students inspired hope through their responses to the 2021 Nebraska Youth Survey. As we’ve shared previously, many young Nebraskans are interested in living in small towns, in safe places, with great schools, and they aren’t opposed to coming back home to find all that. In short, we’ve got what they want! Secondly, David Drozd from UNO’s Center for Public Affairs Research shared with NCF staff some hopeful insights gleaned from 2020 Census data. For example, in the last decade many Nebraska counties switched from net out-migration to in-migration. The percentage of Nebraska towns that saw a population increase grew from 27% to 35% last decade. In fact, the portion of Nebraska places with population growth grew last decade in every size category from 100-person towns to cities of 10,000. These are real, data-based, reasons for hope!

Hope matters. And Active Hope matters a lot. Nobody will invest their time or their money if they don’t see a reason to believe in a successful outcome.

Case in point, the Grand Opening celebration of Boone Beginnings early childhood education center in Albion last Sunday! I’m not sure anyone outside Boone County would have envisioned or encouraged something as grand as that facility and that program. But when residents have hope in the future of their place and they are activated to work for their children, well, they are truly unleashed. Things happen when that hope becomes active. Things like a state-of-the-art childcare facility in Boone County with a plan to sustain and grow into the future. It’s a game-changer without a doubt and it’s just the latest in a growing list of examples of Unleashing Active Hope in the NCF network.

More of that inspiration and action will come from the gathering in McCook next week and I’m excited to share that with you in my next column. Maybe you’re ready to get unleashed? Reach out to your local NCF affiliated fund and let’s put your hope into action!

K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

