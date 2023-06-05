Young people want to engage. This is one thing we know without much doubt from the statewide youth surveys we’ve done at Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF). And when we say “engage,” that doesn’t mean these high school students want to just paint fences or pick up trash. They aren’t necessarily opposed to helping out in those ways, but real engagement goes further.

What we also know is that youth engagement is a key people attraction strategy for hometowns across Greater Nebraska.

Numerous communities across the NCF network are making it a priority to engage youth. We’re going to give everyone an opportunity to learn next week from some of these communities, specifically Columbus, Leigh and Bertrand, in the People Attraction Workshop from NCF. In this session you will hear the creative ways community leaders are involving young people in their work, empowering them to lead the way, and actively inviting them home.

There’s a key point there and it’s in the second phrase: “empowering them to lead the way.” Students surveyed make it clear there’s a distinction for them between participating in community projects (where we’re doing pretty well) and actually being handed the reins to help lead (where we’ve got room for improvement). This generation wants to make a difference and communities will benefit from showing them early that this is a place where they’ll be able to do so.

Thus, we believe that youth-led engagement is an important part of a successful strategy. Here in Columbus, the Columbus Area Future Fund is beginning an initiative to explore that with local young leaders. Thanks to a partnership between CAFF, NCF, Cargill, and the three high schools, a group of high school students are going to be given the opportunity to work toward some of their dreams for the future of Columbus. This is an outgrowth of the recent NCF Youth Surveys conducted at Scotus, Lakeview and CHS. It’s really exciting to see this partnership take the opinions of students seriously enough to turn the data into action!

That’s some of what you’ll learn about in the People Attraction Virtual Workshop on June 6. You can register from the Events page of the NCF website: www.nebraskahometown.org and guests from outside the NCF network are welcome.

There will be more to come in this column on the local youth engagement project but if you’re interested in the topic, I hope you’ll join the virtual workshop on Tuesday!