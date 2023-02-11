In the coming weeks a stretch of 23rd Street in Columbus will become the site of a major reconstruction project, sure to cause traffic congestion for travelers.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) held a pre-construction public information meeting on Feb. 9 at the American Legion Hartman Post 84 in Columbus to share details on the project and answer questions.

NDOT External Affairs Manager Sarah Soula said the reconstruction will include 23rd Street from 31th Avenue to east of East 11th Avenue.

“We’re going to remove and replace the existing concrete,” Soula said. “We will also have curb inlets, storm sewer, sidewalk and curb ramps. There’ll be additional turn lane capacity, driveway consolidation. We will be doing some lighting, traffic signals and utility work.”

An NDOT project, the City of Columbus is the designated local public agency. The approximate construction cost is $35.8 million, with NDOT paying 80% and the city 20% of the non-betterment cost (street paving, sidewalks, storm sewer, street lighting, traffic signals, etc.). The city is responsible for 100% of the betterment cost, which includes water, sanitary sewer and streetscaping.

Mike Steffensmeier of Paulsen, Inc. – the contractor for the reconstruction project – explained the construction timeline.

“We’re planning on starting on the east end of the project…” Steffensmeier said.

It will be split into three segments, and the project is scheduled to be completed in three years.

The first segment, which is expected to start — weather permitting — next month and be finished this fall, is from east of 16th Avenue to east of 11th Avenue. The westbound lanes will be first.

Left turn lanes will be provided at major signalized intersections, though there may be intermittent intersection closures as the work progresses, Steffensmeier added.

“We want to build this project as safely and as efficiently as possible for everybody,” he said.

The eastbound lanes will start in the summer.

“Traffic will be head to head other than those turning lane locations at the intersections and then in the fall we’ll be cleaning up center turn lanes,” Steffensmeier said. “We will try to construct at least some of the center turn lanes as we progress on the westbound and eastbound ways to kind of speed things up as well and have an extra space for not only the commuters but our workers as well.”

The second segment, to be completed in 2024, will be from east of 26th Avenue to east of 16th Avenue.

“This being a year away, I would say maybe subject to change (is) some of the schematics, maybe a little bit where we start and where we end could change,” Steffensmeier said. “The construction work itself won’t change at all.”

Similar to the first segment, the westbound lanes would be completed in the spring with the eastbound lanes in the summer and the center turn lanes in the fall.

“If all goes well, segment three will be the shortest section from 31st Avenue to about 26th, scheduled to get completed in 2025,” he said.

Traffic congestion should be expected.

“We’re going to do our best to help commuters and businesses have access,” Steffensmeier said. “I’m willing to help out or talk to anybody that has any concerns about this and do what we can do.”

He noted there will be intermittent lane merges and shifting traffic, phased and sequenced construction to maintain access to adjacent properties, short-term closures of minor signalized intersections and right-in and right-out at drives and intersections at some locations.

“There will be some alternate routes to help out to ease some of that congestion,” Steffensmeier said. “Alternate route one would be utilizing East Sixth which is the bypass to 48th Avenue, and then back to Highway 81 south. …Route two would be a Third Avenue from right here going south to Eighth Street and then back to (Highway) 81 south.”

The city has put up signs for the alternate routes.

Soula said there is a webpage for the reconstruction, which can be found at ndot.info/32234 – there is an option to subscribe for notifications. Information provided by NDOT stated that affected businesses and properties will be notified before a change in access.

“This is going to be complex and we’re going to do our very best to keep you guys informed as we go,” Soula said.

Before and after the presentation, those in attendance were able to ask questions of the those present from NDOT and the city.

Steve Wunderlich of Wunderlich’s Catering and Barley Shoppe, 304 23rd St., noted that travelers use the land in front of his building as an access road, which he said will become more of an issue once the reconstruction project gets underway.

Another meeting attendee added other businesses in that area would be similarly impacted as well.

Wunderlich stated that he has “been fighting this with the city” for several years and has asked police to sit in his parking lot and write tickets for people who drive straight through his property because “they are trespassing.”

NDOT Project Manager Tony Lange said that appears to be a city street access issue, and the subject of the public meeting was the 23rd Street reconstruction project. NDOT staff was available at the meeting for those who had concerns regarding access during construction.

“We have had multiple discussions. I have worked with Steve on easements and some other opportunities to try and find some clarification on this,” Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said, adding that while it is a city issue that needs to be solved by the city, the NDOT meeting is not the place for it.

Another attendee asked how the segments were planned and decided, with NDOT responding it was what work the contractor could get done in a year.