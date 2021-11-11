NDOT hosts open house to seek feedback on U.S. Highway 30 bridge project

The U.S. Highway 30 bridge in Columbus has seen its fair share of travelers over the years but due to wear and tear renovations are needed for it.

It will be a few of years before the project begins but the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is looking for public feedback on the project.

One way NDOT has asked for feedback was by hosting a Columbus south bridges public meeting Tuesday at the Ramada River’s Edge Convention Center, 263 33rd Ave. The goal of the gathering was to show the preliminary plans of the enhancements to the U.S. Highway 30 bridge over the Loup River, according to NDOT officials.

“We want to share our preliminary-preferred alternative,” NDOT District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla said of the meeting. “We want to get feedback from them and what they think about it. We’ve got three different alternatives that we are looking at plus the no-build (option).”

The proposed schedule will have construction start in early fall 2024 before being completed by winter of 2026.

According to NDOT, the purpose of the project is to improve the reliability of the transportation system and perpetuate the mobility of the bridge. The planned construction would consist of removing and replacing the existing southbound truss bridge over the Loup River.

“Right now, the southbound bridge is a little narrow and the vertical clearance isn’t quite what we like,” Domogalla said.

Meanwhile, the northbound bridge would have deck repairs.

Additional work would include improvements to the underpass on the north abutment -- which is a structure created to support pressure -- of the bridge, replacement of roadway lighting, reconstruction of pavement and driveways on the road and grading. Current utilities would be reconstructed and relocated as needed, according to information provided at the meeting.

Platte County Historical Society and Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee member Dennis Hirschbrunner – who attended the meeting – said the existing steel bridge has served its purpose.

“We would just be chasing our tail if we continue to pour money into it,” Hirschbrunner said.

He added NDOT came up with the best solution by building a new bridge on its current alignment.

“That’s the only logical and viable solution to the project,” Hirschbrunner said. “I’m pretty happy with where they have arrived as far as their decision-making. It’s the right decision for Columbus.”

Tuesday's meeting saw its fair share of visitors as dozens of residents trickled in during the event to look over NDOT’s plans for the project.

“People wanted to know what alignment it was going to be on and if there would be property takings,” Hirschbrunner said. “There won’t be very much property takings and it’s going to pretty much be the same alignment that’s out there today.”

Domogalla said the project will be greatly beneficial for residents and visitors.

“With a brand new bridge, it will not only increase mobility but it will also give a nice entrance into the community of Columbus,” he said.

NDOT will collect comments until Nov. 24. To provide feedback on the project, visit ndot.info/31983.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

