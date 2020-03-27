Nebraska 4-H creates new live video programs for youth

“One of the things that we know is we try to meet young people where they are,” Lodl said, in a provided statement.

Jill Goedeken, 4-H and youth development extension educator for Nebraska Extension in Platte County, said the new video series

"As families figure out what schedules look like for them, we would absolutely encourage them to consider the 4-H virtual learning either live while it’s happening or use the recording when it works with their schedule," she told the Telegram.

Nebraska 4-H aims to utilize its strong history of interacting with youth in ways that build life skills such as communication and leadership, while also educating them in content areas including STEM, healthy living and entrepreneurship.

“Nebraska 4-H is set up really well for this,” Tracy Pracheil, 4-H extension educator, said.

Only a week of planning went into launching the first video. Pracheil said they shared a post on Facebook inviting families, regardless of whether they had participated in 4-H before, to tune in less than 24 hours before the livestream. The Nebraska Extension office in Platte County was among the offices that promoted the video series on social media.