Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nebraska just a 150 years ago had incredible buffalo herds roaming our landscape, large herds of elk, plentiful mule and whitetail deer and even bears with a never-ending sea of grasses on the horizon. At the time, it probably seemed like none of those animals or vast grasslands would ever disappear. Well, since that time there are only captive, domestic or transient species that exist on the landscape.

We work regularly on the Grand River in north central South Dakota. It is close to where in 1823, Hugh Glass was part of an expedition traveling through the plains near what is now the town of Lemmon, South Dakota, and he was mauled by a grizzly, common on the Great Plains back then. An infamous mountain man, Glass was left to die by two other mountain men Fitzgerald and Bridger, who were better known. Large apex predators are all but gone in these parts.

In modern times the North American black bear a native to North America is the smallest of the three North American bear species, which include grizzlies and polar bears, is the most common. Today black bears mostly inhabit forested areas and mountain regions. Some black bears wander out of their forests and work their way into human environments.

The last black bear seen in Nebraska was the American black bear, Ursus americanus that was collected in northwestern Nebraska on May 12, 2008. This specimen represents the first black bear taken in Nebraska since 1907. They just don’t get here very much. Cranial characteristics and mass of the individual indicated a 15–16 month old bear. This bear may have dispersed from the Laramie Mountains in southeastern Wyoming along the North Platte River into western Nebraska.

My oldest son, Seth, and I were fortunate to go on a spring bear hunt in Idaho recently and realized how smart and elusive bears can be. Even though we did not harvest one, I feel closer to them more than ever before. I hunted grizzly bears when I was a fisheries technician for the Montana Fish and Game Department in the late 1970s. I remember how skittish I was when I hunted them in the wild for over three weeks alone in the North fork of the Flathead River, northeast of Kalispell Montana. Grizzly bears are now on the Endangered Species list and heavily protected.

In Idaho this spring we were hunting black bears which can have chocolate, brown and cinnamon fur phases that can give them different appearances. The overall population of American black bears in the United States ranges from 250,000 to more than 300,000. They are thriving and make for an incredible animal to be in pursuit of. Here are some thoughts I scribbled on my phone while waiting for a bear to walk by (more laughs):

A BALLAD OF A BEAR HUNT

You are hard to imagine, much less get close too.

Hunting bear is difficult, and only a few are ever fortunate to ever see you.

Pursuing you in the mountains is not a park or a drive through zoo,

But challenges beyond belief in a National Forest that really makes you think it through.

When sitting on a bait site to hope you come in, entices you with a smoldering fire of chicken grease and cherry pie filling

But the real truth is you sit for hours and days on end in an experience that is relentless and bone chilling.

As you make your long sit, and the creatures of nature start to set you free,

Best not drink any water for hours, as any scent of a hunter will repulse a bear if you have to pee.

Sometimes running them with redbone dogs can make shots possible, if terrain is conducive and just right,

But you may find yourself exhausted and up most of the night.

I deeply respect these icons of the Rockies as they are majestic and solidly in place,

The task for all of us continue is to manage and preserve their habitats to imagine a future chase.

As this old man gets older, appreciation and passion of the outdoors has exploded in me since a child,

Knowing there are still remnants of the wilderness that still remain intact, and continue as masters of the wild.

As I continue to learn and get better with age (lol), I always ponder the days gone by when humans were absent or sparsely populated on the landscape. Bears are now primarily extirpated n Nebraska and many areas of the North American Great Plains. The good news is they thrive in other yet to be developed locations. I pray these fascinating animals are here long after my demise and preserved for future generations.