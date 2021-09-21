Nebraska Expressway System starts to see progress

Currently, work concerning the grading and culverts is taking place for the project, with the final step being the paving and bridges. The grading and culverts should be completed by July 18, 2022, he added.

The last step was put out for bids in August, Grennan said, and the work was awarded to Cedar Valley Paving on Sept. 3. The start date is April 1, 2022, but Cedar Valley can begin work before then. The contract duration is 968 calendar days.

“So that puts it out to Nov. 15, 2024,” Grennan said.

The project will come in two phases, he reported.

In the first phase, new westbound lanes would be constructed with an incentive to the contract if Highway 30 traffic shifted to the new lanes by Dec. 1, 2022. If that’s not achieved, the traffic must be shifted by June 30, 2023. Phase two entails the construction of the eastbound lanes.

“Everything’s under contract, all the work, and the dates are out there,” Grennan said.

Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson previously told the Telegram that Schuyler would benefit greatly from Highway 30 being a four-lane system.