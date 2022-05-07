Nebraska officials wait on final ruling

Nebraska officials are reportedly waiting for a final ruling to be released from the U.S. Supreme Court before potentially proceeding with another attempt to ban abortions in the state.

A leaked draft of a ruling from the Supreme Court suggests the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. The draft, which was leaked May 2 by Politico, comes from the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which challenges Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.

A final ruling in the case is expected in June or July.

Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the draft as authentic on May 3.

The World-Herald reported this week that if the Supreme Court’s opinion remains unchanged from the leaked draft, Gov. Pete Ricketts would call for a special session in hopes of passing a law that would ban abortion in Nebraska.

Several officials noted the urgency behind waiting for the final ruling.

State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus said Ricketts addressed the matter during a town hall held in Columbus earlier this week, which Moser had also attended.

“They're waiting for the official word from the Supreme Court as to what the ruling is and then at that point, they'll look at whether they want to call a special session,” Moser said. “He's been talking to the speaker, Mike Hilgers, about the situation, how to move forward.”

Nebraska Right to Life Executive Director Sandy Danek expressed similar comments.

“We don't have an official decision from the court and the leak, very discouraged about that,” Danek said. “No matter where you're at on this issue, this unprecedented breach of the court's confidentiality is very disturbing. So it makes it somewhat bittersweet.”

Nebraska state law allows abortions up to 20 weeks after conception, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

This past legislative session, which ended last month, a “trigger” bill that would have prohibited abortions in the event of Roe v. Wade being overturned failed to pass. The bill – LB933, which was co-introduced by Moser – would have made it a crime for health care professionals to perform an abortion but would allow it if the mother’s life was in danger.

“Nebraska needs to have a law establishing would abortion be legal or not, and if it is at what level so that's why the governor then will call a special session and we will look to take that same bill back to the pro-life senators,” Danek said. “…It would probably be a bill very comparable to what we tried to pass last month, and we'll have to try again.”

Danek noted that there’s a projected 50-50 split in the number of states that would either outlaw abortion or keep it legal at some level. Nebraska, she added, is projected to outlaw it.

“Ultimately this is about protecting women and their children,” Danek said. “I have been commonly saying that a woman should not have to feel pitted against her own child when in an unplanned pregnancy and that we should be offering her support for whatever her challenges are so that she can make a life-affirming decision.”

Columbus Women’s Healthcare declined a request to be interviewed.

Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said in a provided statement that the organization’s doors remain open and will every day for abortion care for as long as legally possible.

“This leaked opinion is horrifying. We all knew the day could come that safe and legal abortion would be decimated in our country, and now we are facing that reality. It is true that individual Americans may have different moral views on abortion, and this is exactly why the strong majority of people in our country believe that this decision must be left up to individuals themselves,” Stoesz said.

"We will not accept this decision without a fight—we are ready and will mobilize, organize, and stand up in every corner of our land. Our voices will be heard. And Planned Parenthood will never, ever abandon our patients. Planned Parenthood is here for good.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

