Nebraska OKs $83.6M virus package as more cases surface

Also on Wednesday, a health care provider at the neonatal intensive care unit of Children’s Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Hospital officials said the person was working last weekend and had contact with 10 patients. The families of the patients and hospital staff members who came in contact with the provider have been informed. The hospital didn't say whether the infected person is a doctor or has some other role, and it didn't give the person's sex or age. A hospital spokeswoman, Sarah Weller, also declined to give that information.

The provider was tested when he or she developed symptoms early this week and is now isolating at home, the hospital said.

After approving the new funding, the Legislature, which has 17 days remaining in its regular session, adjourned for an unknown amount of time.

“We don't know what we don't know, and we don't know when we'll be returning," said Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer. “Hopefully we'll see a lot of advancements that allow us to return earlier rather than later, but I want to be sure we are safe when we do come back.”

