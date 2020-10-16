Nebraska reimposes some public health restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar

But health officials know more about how the virus is transmitted than they did in the spring, Lawler said, and that's through close contract where respiratory secretions can be transmitted to others nearby and by aerosolized particles.

"We know now that eating in a restaurant where there are many people without masks and in close congregation are at significant risk."

Wearing a mask, he said, can be a powerful tool in decreasing the spread.

"Together," Lawler said, "we will be able to reduce transmission and protect vulnerable communities."

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said schools are doing a good job having everyone wear masks, but the proper health practices also must be followed outside of the school setting.

"We're fighting an uphill battle," he said.

Students enjoy being able to be in school, Blomstedt said. "We are putting that at risk if we cannot slow overall community spread," he said.

In order to keep schools open, he said, people in the community have to follow proper health protocols. It's hard to maintain a safe school environment if the virus is spreading in the community at high rates.