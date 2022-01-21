Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts turn the Big 5-0

Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts celebrate 50 years in 2022. With more river miles than any state, the deepest depths of the Ogallala Aquifer, and the Sandhills, it’s no wonder that Nebraskans are longtime conservation leaders.

In March 1935, the Dust Bowl literally hovered over Washington, D.C., in the form of a gritty cloud of midwestern topsoil as legislators were preparing to discuss soil conservation. The Great Depression was raging. The Soil Conservation Service was born weeks later. In 1949, Nebraska merged its counties into Soil Conservation Districts – the predecessors of today’s NRDs.

These SCDs changed, merged and multiplied for two decades. In the late 1960s, Warren Fairchild of Nebraska’s Soil and Water Commission, and Aurora Senator Maurice Kremer, began researching the merger of Nebraska’s 154 special-purpose entities and their more than 500 overlapping districts. Kremer and fellow legislators introduced LB 1357 to the Nebraska Legislature. The Unicameral passed it and Governor Norbert Tiemann signed Nebraska’s NRDs into existence. The nation’s first Natural Resources Districts – organized along stream basins instead of political boundaries – began operating July 1, 1972.

Educating Future Conservationists

Whether wading in a marsh teaching children why wildlife needs clean water, or helping with high school land judging contests, each NRD’s Information and Education professionals know ecosystems benefit when youngsters learn about conservation.

“Conservation education helps students understand and appreciate our natural resources and offers information on how to conserve those resources now and for future generations,” said Larry Schultz, the Lower Loup NRD’s Information and Education Coordinator.

Working Local

Locally-elected directors represent each NRD. The NRDs’ 12 areas of responsibility include flood control, groundwater quality and quantity, soil erosion, and irrigation runoff. NRDs have planted more than 95 million trees through partnerships with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Nebraska Forest Service.

After nitrate levels climbed in some Antelope, Knox and Pierce County wells, the Lewis & Clark NRD, Lower Niobrara NRD, Upper Elkhorn NRD, and Lower Elkhorn NRD joined with producers to form the Bazile Groundwater Management Area (BGMA).

When not absorbed by crops because too much was applied, application timing was off, or because precipitation or excess irrigation washed it away, nitrogen infiltrates the water supply. Fertilizer also leaches from golf courses and lawns.

The BGMA partners developed a management plan. The problem developed over decades of nitrogen use. Decades of cooperative hard work will be required to resolve it.

Innovative Solutions

The 7,932-square-mile Lower Loup NRD is Nebraska’s largest, stretching from the Sandhills 156 miles to just east of Columbus.

LLNRD technicians noticed municipal, commercial and irrigation well levels near Columbus falling from 2010 to 2014. Christopher’s Cove residents weren’t happy when lake levels fell.

The LLNRD could have used regulatory authority to restrict water use. “A better option was developing a project to move water around while allowing water users to keep doing what they’re doing,” said Lower Loup NRD General Manager Russell Callan.

Callan and staff developed a recharge project while leading a partnership with Platte County, City of Columbus, the Christopher’s Cove Homeowners’ Association, and agricultural processor Archer Daniels Midland.

Water passing through the Loup Power District’s hydroelectric dam can be intercepted before returning to the Loup River and piped to the abandoned Lost Creek channel, which went dry after an unrelated flood control project diverted flows around Columbus. Rising groundwater will infiltrate the Lost Creek channel and an adjacent shallow well before being pumped to Christopher’s Cove. Water will flow only when needed. Excess precipitation isn’t required. It can be shut down if heavy precipitation is forecasted.

Scheduled to go online in 2022, the project demonstrates multiple interests coming together, under NRD leadership, to benefit all. No wonder Nebraska’s locally-controlled, tax-funded, watershed-based conservation system is respected throughout the nation.

“As I interact with other states and foreign representatives, it becomes obvious that Nebraska’s NRD system and the ability of our NRD boards to make hard decisions, is admired,” said Don Masten of Downey Drilling, Inc., in Lexington. “The result of this proactive leadership is a stabilized static water level in much of Nebraska. We’ve created a future for our children and grandchildren as a reward for making the hard decisions and changing the very framework of our ag irrigation culture.”

Nebraska’s Great Outdoors

NRDs also develop and manage fish and wildlife habitat, and parks and recreational facilities. Outdoorsy types can explore more than 80 recreational areas, parks, trails, lakes, and wildlife management areas owned by Nebraska’s NRDs.

The NRDs often use the creation of flood control structures, sediment control activities, or wetland renovation projects as opportunities to create or expand recreational opportunities for the public.

Nebraskans appreciative of recreation areas, clean soil, and safe drinking water may want to raise a glass to Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts. Here’s to 50 more years of conservation, education and recreation.

