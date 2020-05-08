Nebraska’s wealth of waterways

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are about as far from the ocean as you can get, but we are blessed with surface and groundwater like no other state. Our ocean is underground in the Ogallala aquifer, which is widely known, but our many streams and rivers are plentiful as well.

Nebraska, located in the center of the Great Plains, contains diverse prairie flora and faunal communities that have changing and fluctuating species within them. Many of these river valleys have very limited information about how these communities are changing ecologically.

The Platte River, which originates from the snowmelt in Colorado and Wyoming, traverses the entire length of Nebraska. The Loup River watershed is primarily the Sandhills region of Nebraska and the Niobrara originates in Wyoming eventually flowing into the Missouri River upstream from Gavins Point South Dakota. The Missouri River flows along the eastern border of the state, originating near Helena Montana.

Before Euro American settlement, Nebraska’s river floodplains were a mosaic of oxbow lakes, backwater marshes, wet meadows and woodlands. Annual spring and early summer floods were vital to the ecological health of these floodplain ecosystems. The floods cut new channels, leaving the old channels to form backwater wetlands and saturated the floodplain soils.