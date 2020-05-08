Nebraska’s wealth of waterways

We are about as far from the ocean as you can get, but we are blessed with surface and groundwater like no other state. Our ocean is underground in the Ogallala aquifer, which is widely known, but our many streams and rivers are plentiful as well.
Nebraska, located in the center of the Great Plains, contains diverse prairie flora and faunal communities that have changing and fluctuating species within them. Many of these river valleys have very limited information about how these communities are changing ecologically.
The Platte River, which originates from the snowmelt in Colorado and Wyoming, traverses the entire length of Nebraska. The Loup River watershed is primarily the Sandhills region of Nebraska and the Niobrara originates in Wyoming eventually flowing into the Missouri River upstream from Gavins Point South Dakota. The Missouri River flows along the eastern border of the state, originating near Helena Montana.
Before Euro American settlement, Nebraska’s river floodplains were a mosaic of oxbow lakes, backwater marshes, wet meadows and woodlands. Annual spring and early summer floods were vital to the ecological health of these floodplain ecosystems. The floods cut new channels, leaving the old channels to form backwater wetlands and saturated the floodplain soils.
The majority of Nebraska’s floodplain wetlands have been ditched, drained and converted to cropland. In addition, stream channelization, dam construction and reduced stream flows, have greatly altered the hydrology of remaining floodplain wetlands beyond the Sandhills according to Gerry Steinauer in 2003. Woodlands occupied only about 2 percent of eastern Nebraska’s pre-settlement landscape, which is hard for us to visualize with the wooded ravines, shelterbelts and river woodlands that have developed since prairie fires are no longer part of the prairie ecosystem.
I often think of what the Nebraska landscape would have looked like 200 years ago and can only imagine how pristine and wild the horizon would have been. The historical record certainly indicates an ocean of grass with few and intermittent trees with shallow streams commonplace . The wild animals that once roamed this country would have been incredible and is hard for us to even imagine.
The Trump administration is changing legislation regarding wetlands of the United States (WOTUS), some good common sense things, and then maybe some less protective measures lifted, which may be not so good.
The good news is we still have plenty of aquatic habitats still left to recreate in the Nebraska sunshine with. Fishing, hunting, bird watching, kayaking, canoeing, air-boating, camping and just nature & outdoor appreciation are a few activities to mention. I hope and pray that can still be said 200 years from now…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com
