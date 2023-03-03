Gov. Jim Pillen and assorted state law enforcement officials joined together at a Thursday afternoon press conference to address reports received from across Nebraska regarding false claims of school shootings.

According to Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) officials, in every instance, there was no credible information or evidence that a shooting had taken place. It was confirmed that there was no danger to Nebraska schools and each school went back to normal operations Thursday.

Led by NSP Col. John Bolduc, the conference included Pillen; Lt. Monty Lovelace, director of NSP’s Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC); Jay Martin, Nebraska school safety and security director at the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE); and Dr. Mario Scalora, director of the University of Nebraska Public Policy Center.

A number of hoax calls had been received by 911 call centers across the state, Bolduc explained, with some regarding active shooter situations, or something similar, at 10 different schools. Schools and law enforcement agencies in those areas responded to the calls accordingly, he added. Such calls are being categorized as “swatting” calls

Bolduc said there is an investigation into the incidents. The calls were all similar in nature, but it is unclear at this time if it was the same person or party responsible for all fake reports. Calls like this are difficult to track, Bolduc added, but not impossible to trace.

When law enforcement officials received the hoax calls on Thursday morning, agencies responded to schools across the state as though it were an active shooter situation. Many schools, teachers and students went into lockdown – barricading themselves in their rooms and students were said to be sending text messages to their parents about the situation, Bolduc said. All of which are appropriate responses, he noted.

“The fear and trauma that resulted from this criminal action is almost incomprehensible,” he said. “Fortunately our schools and law enforcement agencies across the state responded appropriately. There was a disruption in learning today but the good news is our kids are safe, learning is continuing, we will gather as much information as we can from these incidents and conduct a thorough investigation to see if we can determine from where these calls originated and hold people accountable.”

Lovelace explained that the swatting calls that happened Thursday morning followed a pattern that law enforcement has been seeing across the nation in 2023 and earlier. This past Monday, NIAC issued a situational bulletin to all Nebraska law enforcement agencies and the NDE regarding these trends regarding “swatting” calls. The bulletin asked agencies to be on alert for such events as other states including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Texas and Vermont have experienced them this year.

When it comes to preparing for a real situation like this, Martin emphasized that the NDE works with all community partners to ensure the best outcomes. Law enforcement and first responders are all involved in training that the department hosts across the state.

Scalora, in particular, travels around the state to help with threat assessment teams. He ensures that those at schools and in law enforcement are prepared for these types of incidents.

Because of these trainings, Martin said everything was handled appropriately Thursday.

“Every school had a different situation and responded to the information they were given in an appropriate manner (which) really reflects on training that we have done again through the Nebraska Department of Education working with our partners,” Martin said.

There is continual training on safety, Martin said, which includes a reunification training coming up. This is for parents where those doing the training set up a threat situation and it focuses on how the child is reunified after the threat using standard response protocol (SRP).

Being part of the same training also helps different entities have common language using SRP in situations like these, Martin said. Every agency and group in the state is invited to be involved including first responders, teachers, councilors, mental health professionals, threat assessment teams and more.

“All these different entities are coming together to basically get the message across about what are the best practices, what are the best things we can do to educate our public and to make sure we’re protecting our children in our communities as best as possible,” Martin said. “That’s our goal at NDE – is to always educate and we’re doing a good job at that.”

Although there was a disruption to education, Scalora said that in the past the incidents would have caused more of a disruption than today. Researchers at the University of Nebraska continue to learn from every situation and learn from what is going on here and else where, he added.

Pillen emphasized that law enforcement and teachers across the state executed what needed to be done to protect students “perfectly.” He continued saying that he is proud of all those in education and those in law enforcement for keeping the communities safe, especially the kids of Nebraska.

“Our kids are our future, and we do everything in our power to protect our kids,” Pillen said. “I think what took place today a lot of families, a lot of kids, a lot of teachers have been victimized. It’s 100% unacceptable behavior.

“Nebraska is the greatest place to live. It’s the greatest place for kids to live, and today’s outside attacks trying to disrupt us were obviously unsuccessful. I think it’s really, really important as Col. John Bolduc said that justice will be served and that there will be extraordinary work ahead to make sure who(ever) is the perpetrator is held accountable.”

Pillen said he would like the discussion about school safety to continue and to bring everyone together on this topic as everyone plays a role in this.

“Hopefully what can come from today is we are able to make our schools safer tomorrow than they were today for all of our kids,” Pillen said.

The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting local law enforcement that received these calls. NSP is asking that anyone with information about the “swatting” calls contact NIAC at 888-580-6422 or submit a tip at the NIAC Suspicious Activity Report at sars.nebraska.gov.