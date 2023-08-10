During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 15 vehicle inspections. Troopers discovered 31 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed five vehicles out of service (not allowed to return to the road). Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons relating to bad brakes or tires, or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. No drivers were placed out of service. Troopers also issued one CVSA decal for an inspection with no violations.