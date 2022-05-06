Nebraska state treasurer speaks about office, reelection

When Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante looks at his office today, he said sees “an unprecedented amount” of money in the state’s treasury.

“We’ve never had this much cash, and that’s due to a massive influx of federal funds and state tax returns consistently coming in over expectations,” Murante told The Columbus Telegram on May 5. “We currently have about $7.5 billion in cash that we are overseeing right now.”

He said the influx has created a unique challenge the treasurer’s office has never dealt with previously. Murante said it is important that communication continues between the different agencies that handle money at the state level.

He said it is paramount to keep those tax dollars safe. Murante, a Republican, is currently running for reelection for Nebraska state treasurer, facing challenger Paul Anderson in the primary election on May 10. On May 5, he made a visit to Columbus.

Murante said the funds have created an opportunity for the legislature to use the tax dollars to provide meaningful tax relief.

“That’s something I’m committed to doing,” he said.

Murante – an Omaha native - has been state treasurer for one term. He previously served as a Nebraska state senator, representing District 49, which covers north-central Sarpy County, areas of Chalco, western Papillion and La Vista. He was first elected to the legislature in 2013.

Before then, Murante operated his family’s business, Big Fred’s Pizza, in Omaha. The restaurant is named after his grandfather who went by Big Fred.

“I had the good fortune of operating that and carrying on that legacy,” he said. “It’s still around. It opened in 1965.”

Murante said he originally ran for office because of his grandparents’ story. They started from “modest means” as his grandfather was a police officer while his grandmother worked in the stockyards, he said.

“They saved over a long period of time and invested in themselves,” he said. “They started a small business and it grew and grew and grew. They were able to live the American dream and really my entire family was able to live the American dream. Their story was why I got into politics to begin with, to create policies ensuring that the next generation has that dream as well.”

Murante added he believes the state treasurer’s office is an ideal chance to speak with kids from across Nebraska about opportunities in the Cornhusker State.

“It’s never been a better time to be a Nebraskan,” he said.

Banking contract negotiations are one of the priorities of the state treasurer’s office, Murante said. When he took office, an early example of such negotiations resulted in a 69% fee reduction for Nebraska residents, he added.

“That amounted to about $10 million in savings every single year and that number will increase going forward,” he said. “So that’s $10 million that Nebraskans get to keep in their pocket.”

Murante credited this achievement to his small business background where he experienced negotiating contracts and receiving the best deal possible.

“It’s really been a benefit for the people of Nebraska,” he said. “We’ll continue doing that going forward.”

If re-elected, Murante said he will continue to have a strong staff in the office.

“A lot of those folks have been there for many years and longer than I have been state treasurer,” he said. “All of us truly respect the value of the tax dollars that we oversee. We take our responsibilities to oversee that in a safe and secure way very, very seriously.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.