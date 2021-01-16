Nebraska turtles have impressive winter adaptations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With winter fast approaching turtles will be finding their favorite water hole. Turtles overwinter in the water and not on land, because the water temperature stays consistent. Air temperature fluctuates, and it can actually get too cold for turtles to survive. The water actually protects them. Once our lakes and ponds freeze the water below the ice stays around 4 ° C.

Unlike frogs, turtles cannot survive having ice crystals in their bodies. Normally, turtles breathe oxygen just like humans, into their lungs. However, when surviving the winter underwater, they cannot breathe oxygen in the same way. A fascinating survival mechanism most don’t know about is how they respire. Their metabolism can slow down by 99% and they can go without food or oxygen for up to 3 months. If we could do that we would slow the aging process! Maybe.

Oxygen is absorbed from the water as it passes over parts of the body that are filled with blood vessels, including the skin, mouth and cloaca, or tissues near the hind end. Both snapping turtles and painted turtles are known for doing this. How ironic!

I am hoping I can find an adaptation to get through this winter as my current DNA template says a migration to a desert biome is what is best for this osteo-attitude. Hopefully winter is quick to jump to spring. Safe trails to you in this coming great new year.