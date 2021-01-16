Nebraska turtles have impressive winter adaptations

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reports the native herptiles of Nebraska are made up of 14 species of amphibians and 49 species of reptiles. Eleven species of frogs and toads and three species of salamanders make up the amphibians of the state. The reptiles include nine species of turtles, 10 species of lizards and 30 species of snakes. Bull snakes, garter snakes, painted turtles and snapping turtles are some of the most commonly observed “herps” in our state.
Reptiles are cold-blooded vertebrates (ectotherms) such as snakes, turtles, lizards, and crocodiles that breathe with lungs and have dry skin covered with scales and horny plates. Reptiles lay shelled eggs on land with the exception of several species of snake which retain the eggs and give live birth. Reptiles do not have a larval stage.
Snapping turtles have long intrigued on-lookers as their large head, powerful jaws with a saw toothed jagged edge make a strong impression that they look like they could truly remove one of our fingers if we allowed them to. Snappers have a hooked upper jaw and no teeth and as their name indicates will snap at prey or attackers. Their hard beak or nostril area has a rough cutting edge that they use to tear food. These prairie wetland beasts can weigh over 30 pounds in some places. I have always called them “lobsters of the prairie” as they are excellent eating.
These interesting animals play an important role as insect and rodent predators and as valuable prey for various birds, mammals, fish and insects when they are much smaller. The leading causes for amphibian and reptile decline in Nebraska and across the world are attributed to habitat destruction, pesticide and nutrient pollution, habitat degradation, and fragmentation. We are degrading “wet” places.
With winter fast approaching turtles will be finding their favorite water hole. Turtles overwinter in the water and not on land, because the water temperature stays consistent. Air temperature fluctuates, and it can actually get too cold for turtles to survive. The water actually protects them. Once our lakes and ponds freeze the water below the ice stays around 4 ° C.
Unlike frogs, turtles cannot survive having ice crystals in their bodies. Normally, turtles breathe oxygen just like humans, into their lungs. However, when surviving the winter underwater, they cannot breathe oxygen in the same way. A fascinating survival mechanism most don’t know about is how they respire. Their metabolism can slow down by 99% and they can go without food or oxygen for up to 3 months. If we could do that we would slow the aging process! Maybe.
Oxygen is absorbed from the water as it passes over parts of the body that are filled with blood vessels, including the skin, mouth and cloaca, or tissues near the hind end. Both snapping turtles and painted turtles are known for doing this. How ironic!
I am hoping I can find an adaptation to get through this winter as my current DNA template says a migration to a desert biome is what is best for this osteo-attitude. Hopefully winter is quick to jump to spring. Safe trails to you in this coming great new year.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com
