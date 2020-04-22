Nebraska virus testing website draws 20,000 on first day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN (AP) — A new Nebraska website designed to ramp up testing for the coronavirus logged about 20,000 new registrations on its first day, and the data that residents submit could help determine which parts of the state get tested first, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

Ricketts said the $27 million program, similar to ones Iowa and Utah, will help state officials decide where to first use the 540,000 new tests that were included in the deal with a private contractor.

He said front-line medical and public safety workers will get first priority for testing, followed by people who report a lot of symptoms on the Test Nebraska website, followed by people with just a symptoms and then potentially people who are asymptomatic.

“Part of it, frankly, will be driven by people filling out the assessment," Ricketts said at his weekday coronavirus news conference. "So if you are interested in having free testing in your area, that's another good reason why you should go and fill out that assessment."