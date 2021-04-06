Nebraska's journey to discovery

Nebraskans have learned the same is true on a wider scale. There is a renewed (or even increased) appreciation for local connections to each other, to local businesses, to our schools & healthcare, and to our hometowns generally. That may seem like a paradox in the “age of Zoom,” but I’ve seen the true joy people feel as they’ve started to see each other in-person recently. We’ve seen the strong local sales tax figures that indicate support of local businesses. We’ve seen formal and informal celebrations of teachers and healthcare workers.

I am fervently hopeful (and maybe more than that), that those are some indications that there may be some significant positives for Greater Nebraska to balance the pain and loss of the past year. The renewed appreciation of stability, neighbors, family, and smaller hometowns is going to serve us well. Young people and adults alike are more likely to want all those aspects of what we already have in Greater Nebraska. As NCF pursues the six roles above, we are being intentional and passionate about helping Nebraska leverage all those things into a prosperous and fulfilling future.

The last 12 months have been a journey none of us chose, but I do think for Nebraska, it’s been a journey to “discovery, not recovery.”

K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

