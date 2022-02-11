NEFB, CPS tackle property tax relief differently

There are currently three bills in the Nebraska legislature – one favored by the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the other two supported by educational organizations – all of which get at property tax relief, but they come from completely different places.

LB890 is based on the "Columbus plan" spearheaded by Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz and Finance and Human Resources Director Chip Kay. The bill restructures some of the ways state aid is currently allocated to schools, implements a long-promised 20% state income tax contribution to schools and establishes a base school aid fund.

In a Nov. 18 North Platte Telegraph article explaining the Columbus plan, North Platte Public Schools Executive Finance Director Stuart Simpson pointed out that funding the tax contribution and base school aid fund will be the tricky part.

That’s where LB891, introduced by District 18 Sen. Brett Lindstrom, comes in.

LB891 would repurpose the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act tax credit allocation, using it instead for school aid.

Passed in 2020 as LB1107, the Property Tax Incentive Act notably created the Refundable Income Tax Credit (RITC), intended to relieve the burden of school property taxes on all property owners. $125 million was set aside for the RITC in 2020 but the allocation in 2021 ballooned to $548 million, driven by high tax revenues thanks to valuation increases.

Originally, the RITC allocation was supposed to top out at $375 million in 2024, with annual growth adjustments thereafter, but the Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) is championing a bill (LB723) that would make sure it never falls below $548 million.

"It puts a floor under there to ensure that (allocation) doesn't go back below that," NEFB President Mark McHargue said. "...It gives consistency."

Meanwhile, LB890/891 is based on the idea that, with increased state support, schools will not need to levy such high property taxes, thereby reducing the burden on farmers who tend to pay a great deal in property taxes levied by schools.

But will the property tax relief proposed as a consequence of LB890/891 offset the loss of the RITC?

"Short term, no," Lindstrom said in a statement emailed to the Telegram by one of his staffers on Feb. 9. "In the first year it would provide a 20% drop in property taxes, compared with 25% relief associated with the LB1107 tax credits."

However, Kay stressed that it's important to look at the total package.

"If the focus is, well, under 1107 my property taxes go down $100 (but) they only go down $95 with LB890/891 -- well, that's $5," Kay said. "What are you getting for that $5, what's the investment in education through 890 and 891, versus just 1107?"

Loeffelholz also argued that the LB1107 relief is not built to last.

"My guess is once residential and commercial (property owners) figure out they can receive 1107 money, I think that's going to water it down pretty quickly and I don't know if it's sustainable, because it'll have to continue to grow," Loeffelholz said.

Growing LB1107 is essentially what LB723 proposes.

Proponents of LB890 present it as a more sustainable tax relief solution that supports all kinds of school districts.

"In the long term this is the first step toward sustainable property tax reform while fully funding our education system in Nebraska," Lindstrom said. "This builds the foundation of property tax reform and ensures that we continue to address the over reliance on property taxes for education funding."

When asked about the impact of LB891/890 on the NEFB approach to LB723, McHargue said he was less familiar with LB890/891.

"There are a lot of bills that are going to try to get at some of these issues. We think the very cleanest bill is 723," McHargue said. "...1107 is performing really well. … Let's not mess with something that seems to be working. Maybe there are better things, but from just the ease of helping people understand, it's a pretty simple way just to continue to lock up relief going to property tax."

During a 60-day session already complicated by the question of how to distribute American Rescue Plan Act dollars, McHargue indicated that the NEFB is trying to keep things simple.

"The reality, probably, on the tax front? I'm not sure we're going to see some big reform happen. That's the reason we're looking at things like 723," McHargue said.

Loeffelholz and Kay said they understand that LB890 may not go anywhere this session.

"The end product is a framework that can be used moving forward -- whether it passes or not, they've got a starting point they didn't have before," Kay said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

