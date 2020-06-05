Nelnet to open call center in Columbus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln-based student finance company announced plans to open in Columbus and bring plenty of jobs.

Nelnet announced Friday that it will open a call center in Columbus for its loan-servicing division, Nelnet Diversified Services.

Nelnet stated in a news release that the office will open by the end of the year. It plans to start hiring next month and expects to eventually employ about 100 people.

The company said it considered more than 30 cities in Nebraska before picking Columbus.

The 12,000-square-foot call center at 3620 23rd St. will be in a former Walmart store that is being redeveloped by a Lincoln company. The entire area has been redeveloped with a new apartment complex, a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers that recently opened its doors and a Hampton Inn. Bomgaars also relocated there.

“Nelnet’s call center is a great use of a portion of the old Walmart building," said Mike Works, managing member of REV Development LLC. "We think Nelnet and their employees are a nice complement to the other key pieces of our development.”