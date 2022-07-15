Networking group starts in Columbus

A new networking group is aiming to better serve seniors in the Columbus and surrounding communities.

Made up of health care professionals in the senior service field, the Senior Industry Networking Group had its first meeting in June.

Nicki Woznick of St. Croix Hospice said she had the idea for the group a couple of months ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started declining.

“It's definitely been something that has (been) much needed in our community,” Woznick said. “I've been in Columbus for two-and-a-half years, and we haven't had any kind of collaboration like this.”

Woznick said she contacted Kari Hofer at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus about collaborating for the group. The first gathering was a happy hour meet and greet at Cork and Barrel.

“Kari and I reached out to different hospitals, the geriatric psych part of the hospital, hematology and oncology, cancer centers, dialysis, nursing homes, assisted livings and independent livings, and then home care agencies, all in the Columbus area, just to kind of get everybody together so that people could put a face to a name,” Woznick said.

Last Thursday, July 7, the second gathering was held at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce by Right at Home.

“They kind of expanded a little bit and invited more of where their population serves. So the Norfolk, Genoa, Albion areas as well. And they talked about their services, and then we were able to kind of sit together and troubleshoot some different ideas that we have.”

The Senior Industry Networking Group is one of several such gatherings regularly hosted at the chamber.

“We were happy to host them. It's always great to see industries working together, and any way the chamber can be involved with that we're always excited to,” said Columbus Chamber President Dawson Brunswick.

“It's a good way to get out of the work environment and just network with others to see what they're doing. Because ultimately, everybody can improve.”

The first couple of meetings went well, added Hofer.

"I can say we all made different connections in these first meetings and the comradery was enlightening," Hofer said.

"This networking group is definitely going to help each healthcare organization grow. I can say that Emerald Nursing & Rehab is excited to be a part of this group and is looking forward to working with the different area health care facilities and organizations."

The group will meet the first Thursday of every month with each involved entity taking turns planning and hosting. The type of meeting will depend on the host – it can range from breakfast to lunch to happy hour get-togethers, Woznick said.

Those interested in joining the group can contact Woznick at 402-860-1882 or nwoznick@stcroixhospice.com.

Woznick noted that there are available resources out there that senior health care workers may not know about, even if they’ve been in the field for several years.

“What we're going to be able to find and navigate through is how different agencies can really work off of one another, to benefit the senior population,” she added. “Definitely right now with a staffing crisis, in all areas and all spectrums, it's incredibly important that different agencies work together to benefit the senior population.”

If one facility can't provide a certain service, hopefully another can, Hofer said, adding this is a way for health care facilities to work together, not against each other.

The hope is also to locate more resources and care for seniors in the Columbus area community.

“We've seen that people are staying at home longer, or they're in different care settings,” Woznick said. “We just want them to always know what their resources are, no matter what setting they are in. This group is all about spreading awareness and education to our community.”