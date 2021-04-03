'Never a dull moment': Two weeks in the books for new Chamber president Dawson Brunswick

Duren noted he and Brunswick will be working together on improving economic development in the community. Loup will take the lead on industrial development while the City of Columbus and Chamber tackle the retail and service end of things, Duren added.

“He's an individual who I (think) is going to … dig his feet in and get involved with different events and in the community to help us bring kind of a new perspective, a new technical expertise to the process,” Duren said.

After graduating from Chadron State College in 2019, Brunswick worked in the insurance field for a short time before starting at McCook's chamber in August 2019.

He originally attended college to become a business teacher, but ultimately wanted to make an impact outside of a classroom.

“From there, it was kind of (being) in the business world and then it was like, ‘You know, I can have an impact, helping all these members and just really working for them,’” Brunswick said.

Chambers of commerce and their roles in the community aren’t often well-known to the average person unless that person is directly impacted by them or knows someone involved with a chamber, he noted.