'Never a dull moment': Two weeks in the books for new Chamber president Dawson Brunswick

For newcomer Dawson Brunswick, the past two weeks have been a whirlwind with accepting a new job, moving to the area and having his wedding later this month.
But transitioning into his role as president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has been nothing but positive.
“It’s day eight and (I) just absolutely love it,” Brunswick told The Telegram on Wednesday.
The McCook native began in his new position March 22. He is transitioning from his former role as the McCook chamber’s president/CEO to his new employment in Columbus.
“When I looked at applying for this role, I joked that Columbus was the Governor's Cup capital of the state, just because of the heavy manufacturing base in (Columbus),” Brunswick said. “Columbus does 28% of the manufactured goods and (is) just a very blue-collar, very down-to-earth community.
“Just the way that everyone holds themselves is they're very generous, they're very giving, they're very willing to pitch in and volunteer and contribute.”
Todd Duren, vice president of corporate services at Loup Public Power District and a Chamber board member, said Brunswick will bring fresh eyes to the Chamber.
“He's a very energetic and hardworking individual with a real vision for helping our community and our Chamber members,” said Duren, who served on the Chamber’s hiring committee. “He familiarizes himself very well with the community and the staff at the Chamber. He looks like a person that can really take it to the next level.”
Duren noted he and Brunswick will be working together on improving economic development in the community. Loup will take the lead on industrial development while the City of Columbus and Chamber tackle the retail and service end of things, Duren added.
“He's an individual who I (think) is going to … dig his feet in and get involved with different events and in the community to help us bring kind of a new perspective, a new technical expertise to the process,” Duren said.
After graduating from Chadron State College in 2019, Brunswick worked in the insurance field for a short time before starting at McCook's chamber in August 2019.
He originally attended college to become a business teacher, but ultimately wanted to make an impact outside of a classroom.
“From there, it was kind of (being) in the business world and then it was like, ‘You know, I can have an impact, helping all these members and just really working for them,’” Brunswick said.
Chambers of commerce and their roles in the community aren’t often well-known to the average person unless that person is directly impacted by them or knows someone involved with a chamber, he noted.
“No one teaches you about chambers of commerce or tells you about (it),” Brunswick said. “(You) learn about it by chance at one point or your boss in a small town happened to be on the chamber board years ago.”
Columbus’ chamber receives a high level of support not typically seen elsewhere, he added.
Events like Taste of Columbus and Columbus Days made him want to apply for the position, as well as Chamber committees that work toward helping with issues in Columbus. He noted the incompletion of Highway 30 into a four-lane highway and the housing shortage.
Brunswick’s first step, though, is to meet with Chamber staff and members and community leaders to get his feet wet in Columbus.
“The more time I can be outside the Chamber meeting with members and seeing what we can do as a Chamber to help them in their business, the better,” Brunswick said, noting that he wants to engage membership.
Brunswick has been getting settled in the community, with his fiancée, Taylor, having already found a job as a seventh-grade math teacher at Columbus Public Schools. They have a three going on four-year-old German shepherd named Deluca.
April will be a busy month as Brunswick and Taylor are tying the knot on April 17. The high school sweethearts have been together for about eight years.
“I joked with her that we were going to date for 10 years but we'll cut it a little bit short … (I) proposed her on a Christmas Eve because it was her favorite holiday,” Brunswick said.
In his free time, Brunswick enjoys baseball, Husker sports, the outdoors, traveling and technology.
“I think one of our bucket lists (is for) Taylor and I to go visit all MLB ballparks once we can start traveling again,” Brunswick said. “(We’ve visited) five so far, so got a decent dent in that number.”
Brunswick said he enjoys working at a chamber of commerce as each day is different and “never a dull moment.”
“I've been here eight days and just people smile, and (there’s) positive energy and a great staff," he said. "I have just been reaffirmed in these past eight days that I made the best decision for myself in coming to Columbus.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@ lee.net