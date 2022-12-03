Never going away: Eternal Tattoo and Body Piercing about making lasting marks

Tattoos are permanent, never going away naturally. The everlasting life of a piece of art on a human body is the inspiration behind Eternal Tattoo and Body Piercing's name, according to Owner Matt Allsman.

"You're doing a good job or someone is going to get mad here, there's a lot of layers to that with creativity and the thrill of a client trusting you to put something on their body that’s there the rest of their life," Allsman said.

Allsman, an experienced artist and tattoo enthusiast, has been doing tattoos since he was young. His father owned White Dragon Tattoo until he bought it 12 years ago and renamed it to Eternal. He later moved the business to its current location at 1671 33rd Ave. in Columbus.

"My whole family, my dad was a tattoo artist, my uncle was, it was pretty clear from a very young age that was what I wanted to do. I spent my younger years tracing tattoos, tracing flash (sheets). We had a woman here last week who remembered getting tattooed by my dad while I was tattooing a grapefruit off to the side," Allsman said.

Allsman said that over the years he has worked on many large, very realistic pieces, with the "real" factor increasing steadily over the years as technology improves.

"I didn't expect the industry itself to grow like it has. The difference between when I first started and now is crazy, from the ink to the machines, the clientele base, the ability of artists," Allsman said. "The art we can put on skin now is unfathomable compared to what we thought was possible 20 years ago."

Allsman said he particularly enjoys hyper-realistic art, which can take extreme amounts of time depending on the size and detail. One tattoo that stood out to him was a client with their favorite horror movie characters in extreme detail across their arms and chest. The piece took three days to complete. Allsman said he will often spend an entire day on one tattoo.

"That's a level of patience I don't possess. I could sit there and tattoo you for three straight days but I don't think I could sit there and get tattooed for three days," Allsman said.

Some of the realistic art, Allsman said, features clients' friends, family and lost loved ones. He enjoys those pieces because they allow him to use his creative abilities to help provide his clients some comfort or even a sense of healing.

"People come in, they're hurting, life took them in a bad direction, we get to give some level of healing," Allsman said. "The emotional release clients get from that is there as well, it's a great feeling to have. They call it 'tattoo therapy,' and we're obviously not therapists but there is a reason for it."

Behind the art is, of course, the artist, of which Eternal has approximately seven at any one time. The shop shares some employees between its other locations in Omaha and Fremont.

Ashley Lynn and Brandon Miller, who have been with the shop for approximately 12-13 years (depending on who you ask started first), said working there for that long and knowing the people for that long makes coworkers feel more like family.

"We've stuck together, we trust each other and that’s what it’s about, feeling like family with the people you get to spend most of the day with," Lynn said.

Miller added that he likes how comfortable everyone is with each other and the way they are able to interact with each other and their clients.

"I'd say it's the fact that we're not standoffish, we're all very close and the fact that we kind of have our stations set up where we can still interact with people," Miller said.

Lynn, who started tattooing in 2014, started out cleaning in the shop and working on art in her free time. After a few years, she was apprenticed to do tattoos and has been ever since.

"I get to make people feel good about their bodies and give them what they want to see," Lynn said.

Lynn added that quite often, people come in with expectations that will underestimate the level of detail the artists and equipment can do and are pleasantly surprised when the result comes out much better than they hoped.

"They can have lower expectations than we hold ourselves to, they don't expect to go home with what they do go home with, which is way more because people don't know just how good tattoos can be," Lynn said.

Miller started his apprenticeship 13 years ago, he said, when the shop was still White Dragon Tattoos, and Allsman picked up his apprenticeship very early on. Miller said the best parts of the job to him are the creative angle and the relative spontaneity of his daily routine.

"I like a lot of the freedom it comes with, it’s hard to describe. I get to do something different every day, I get to be creative, I'm not stuck doing the same thing," Miller said.