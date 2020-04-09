New app has ties to city of 'Power and Progress'

“The Grubhubs and the Uber Eats of the world (are) a marketplace,” Bogus said. “You, as a local restaurant, are on this platform with thousands of other restaurants who sell the exact same food as you do, sell the exact same coffee as you do, and there’s really no form of customization and no control of the customer relationship. It’s up to the mercy of Grubhub and DoorDash to create your menu on their app and facilitate customer relationships.

“If an order goes wrong, or a driver gets out, or if their technology doesn’t work, all of a sudden, that’s the coffee shop’s problem or the local restaurant’s problem, rather than Grubhub. On top of that, they take 20-30 percent of every single order.”

In essence, what they are providing is an easier way for businesses to maintain their image and relationships with people without having to go through a large corporate bureaucracy. Bogus said that local business is the highest priority for the group and that their needs and wants would be taken into account if they decided to join in on the project.

“We allow customers to have a lot of customization of their page,” Bogus said. “We don’t ask for any commissions, so our business model is built in a way where there’s no contract, no commissions (and) a flat fee every month. It’s really flexible for local restaurants.”