New beginnings

As I watched our neighbor pack up her things and leave the house that she and her husband had built 30 years ago, I couldn’t help but see the apprehension she exhibited. This was a page in her life that she wished she never had to turn, and I could sense that it seemed like an ending for her. But she knew she had no choice. She couldn’t live alone anymore and it was time to move to assisted living. Though this change caused her anxiety, she pushed forward with courage to make this time in her life a new beginning rather than an end.

Just like my neighbor, we all have experienced those moments of change in our lives that cause us feelings of uncertainty, discomfort, and hardship. It doesn’t matter so much as to what those changes are in our lives, but in how we handle those changes. Tearing down our current library last spring and building a new one might have been a change that caused many apprehensions. “The building has held so many memories—we can’t tear it down.” “I won’t know where anything is anymore.” “Will we have a library during construction?” Those kinds of questions and feelings can often arise from the uncertainty of change. Instead of looking at this change as an end of something great, we can look at it as a new beginning to something even greater.

The new Columbus Community Center will house our Public Library and City Hall, include community & art spaces, plus leased space for a Children’s Museum and coffee shop. As construction of this new building is well under way and progress can be seen, it can take the apprehension of the change and turn it into excitement.

We can begin to imagine a new gathering and meeting place, a new attraction for our community, a new educational and technological cornerstone. The new library will not only offer the community a diverse range of services, but will also present new opportunities for all members of the community, young and old. Our library has always been an icon of unity within the community. Our new library will only enhance this unification. This isn’t an end for the Columbus community. This is a new beginning for our city of power and progress!

Drew Glasshoff is a member of the Columbus Public Library board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0