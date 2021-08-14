New Century helps Santee Sioux Nation Find rare bat

In mid-July New Century Environmental, a Columbus-based environmental consulting firm, determined highly probable, presence of the Myotis septentrionalis, the federal-threatened Northern Long Eared bat. The bat was actually confirmed at four of six locations. Bat presence was documented near the biological unique landscape at Bazile Creek, the other reservation streams
The Office of Environmental Protection, under Director Alisha Bartling received a Tribal Wildlife Grant in 2018 through the United States Fish and Wildlife Service that was written and carried out under the work by New Century Environmental (NCE) biologists, Kurt Tooley and Jordan Kort. A baseline of common, rare and sensitive small mammal species throughout the Reservation was conducted on remaining natural habitats to get a better representation of current status of existing populations.
Tribal biologists and Office of Environmental Protection personnel conducted bat surveys using an acoustic monitoring method utilizing sonar detection that more efficiently assesses bat diversity and abundance in this growing survey science for bats.
This rare bat is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act as of late 2013. The bat species is rare and partially due to significant loss of individuals to White‐nosed Syndrome in eastern and Midwestern United States has caused a population concern range wide. Significant habitat loss has also played a role.
The species normally prefers wooded habitats and generally roosts in trees under loose bark or within holes in woody vegetation or rocky or ridge line outcrops. The bat is known to hibernate within caves and mine shafts.
The Santee Sioux Nation reservation is located in Knox County, Nebraska, where Bazile Creek empties into the Missouri River. The reservation with other streams and ponds, contains a wealth of forested riverine wetlands, coupled with sandstone ridges and cliffs that may provide ample habitat parameters required by the species. Available hibernacula (daily and seasonal refuge) for these bats is always a challenge.
The northern long‐eared bat and other bats in Nebraska are insectivores. Pesticides used in the vicinity of feeding grounds would affect bat populations by killing prey. Also, bats are known to store pesticides within fat reserves. Loss of water sources for drinking is also a potential threat.
NCE has conducted months of acoustic bat surveys across Nebraska and numerous states over several years for wind farm development and other baseline studies for tribes and has not seen this species documented, but only once. In 2016, NCE biologists made a formal documentation of the NLEB on Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota under another USFWS Tribal Wildlife Grant in a two-year study effort.
These important studies are a critical first step in expanding the tribe’s capacity for the conservation of these important members of the ecosystem and how habitat plays such a significant role in their population sustainability.
The tribe recently published a small book summarizing all mammals found on the reservation titled “Mammals of Santee.” Ironically the NLEB did not show up in the analysis until recently for completion of the final report, so the species was left out of the book. Going forward the goal will be to secure more funding to establish more information about this rare species on the reservation.
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.