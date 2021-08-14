New Century helps Santee Sioux Nation Find rare bat

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The species normally prefers wooded habitats and generally roosts in trees under loose bark or within holes in woody vegetation or rocky or ridge line outcrops. The bat is known to hibernate within caves and mine shafts.

The Santee Sioux Nation reservation is located in Knox County, Nebraska, where Bazile Creek empties into the Missouri River. The reservation with other streams and ponds, contains a wealth of forested riverine wetlands, coupled with sandstone ridges and cliffs that may provide ample habitat parameters required by the species. Available hibernacula (daily and seasonal refuge) for these bats is always a challenge.

The northern long‐eared bat and other bats in Nebraska are insectivores. Pesticides used in the vicinity of feeding grounds would affect bat populations by killing prey. Also, bats are known to store pesticides within fat reserves. Loss of water sources for drinking is also a potential threat.

NCE has conducted months of acoustic bat surveys across Nebraska and numerous states over several years for wind farm development and other baseline studies for tribes and has not seen this species documented, but only once. In 2016, NCE biologists made a formal documentation of the NLEB on Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota under another USFWS Tribal Wildlife Grant in a two-year study effort.