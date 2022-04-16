New Century supporting Great Plains Indian Reservation Natural Resources

As our oldest National Park, Yellowstone turns 150 years old this spring, work continues on other federal lands, and large land masses on Native American Indian reservations. The work in the Great Plains beyond federal dollars expended by the Bureau of Indian Affairs is assisted by various consultants and societies assisting almost 26 tribes in our region from a variety of governmental agencies. There are 476 recognized tribes, nationwide.

New Century Environmental (NCE) biologists from Columbus were in Deadwood South Dakota this past week at the Native American Fish & Wildlife Society sharing information about research and wildlife conservation on Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota. A scenic location, the area is blessed with bighorn sheep, mule deer and antelope seen throughout the week while at the conference.

NCE was fortunate early in the week to work with the Standing Rock Chairman of the Tribe, Ms. Janet Alkire, about the unique and abundant natural resources located on the reservation and help her write her keynote speech for the conference. I was fortunate to present information about Cannonball and Missouri River flora (plants) below the DAPL pipeline that had not been documented previously on the reservation. Sharing keynote points about ¾’s of North Americas listed imperiled species (species of greatest conservation need) are plants.

Seth Gutzmer, NCE biologist, an upland gamebird and habitat specialist, presented 10 years of gamebird trends on the reservation and promoted management and habitat recommendations based on habitat loss, climate change, over-grazing and invasive species impacts. Gutzmer presented “real-world” improvements to habitat that transform bird populations. This fall, Gutzmer has accepted a graduate assistantship offer at the University of Central Missouri to evaluate impacts on small mammals and other fauna from solar and wind renewable energy installations across the country. He will also teach undergraduate biology, ecology and wildlife management labs.

Jordan Kort, biologist and predator calling expert, present a listed mammal species presentation featuring black footed ferrets and very rare bats found on Standing Rock Indian reservation. NCE research methodologist Kurt Tooley (one of the best acoustic bat monitoring experts in the U.S.) and biologist Jordan Kort have developed innovative sampling techniques related to black footed ferret calling and thermal imaging that will be pilot tested during a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) study conducted over the next year. This is an example of innovative techniques developed for population inventory the private sector can bring value to the table in a struggling effort for better management.

Tribes are waiting to see if Americas Wildlife Recovery Act could be passed later this year. Funding for natural resource work and management is minimally supported by grant awards and some donations. NCE biologists have assisted tribes locally and regionally in the last 25 years with almost 4 million dollars successfully awarded to Great Plains tribes.

This spring NCE just started a Tribal Wildlife Grant project funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the Santee Sioux Nation in Knox County that will inventory common and rare amphibians and reptiles in reservation wetlands and compile threats to future populations. This was the only tribal wildlife grant funded in the Great Plains region in 2022. We are also developing a Santee Sioux Wetland Conservation Plan with a grant awarded through the Environmental Protection Agency in a separate effort.

The firm also works on an invasive species inventory and tribal youth development projects for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska in southeast Nebraska in Richardson County with that work being funded by BIA. This is also a two year study.

At the end of the day our goal is to bring good science to inform the successful management challenge of reservation resources for tribes that in many cases may not be realized without this supplemental funding. As a small business, we continue to find ways to procure funding and develop new technologies for game & fish and environmental departments that otherwise might not be involved with hands on management.

Our ultimate goal is to work to preserve dwindling natural resources on reservation lands not only for tribal members but for all Americans in a world projected to have 9 billion people in 2042.

