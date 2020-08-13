New chapter in her life: Ford finds comfort living in Columbus

Editor's note: In honor of this being the week the 2020 edition of Columbus Days was scheduled to take place, The Telegram is publishing four profiles of local women named Dorothy tying into what was this year's Columbus Days' theme, "There's No Place Like Home," in honor of the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz." A new story will be published each day through the rest of the week. See the previously published story on our website.
Dorothy Ford ended up in Columbus similar to how Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz” ended up in the Land of Oz: By chance.
Ford was born in Oakland, Nebraska, and moved around quite a bit growing up – to Arkansas then back to Nebraska to Walthill and Pender.
“When I was born, it was during the (Great) Depression,” Ford said. “Until we moved to Pender, there was no work and that type of thing until my father worked for automatic equipment company. That was when work started picking up and, well, the second World War.”
Ford lived out her remaining childhood in Pender, got married and had three children, then left in 1979 to pursue college. She had previously been working as a clerk in a dime store. She graduated from Metro Tech in Omaha then moved to Silver Creek and worked as a bookkeeper.
Throughout the years, Ford also worked in the low-income housing field while also running an income tax business on the side, which saw a little over 100 customers.
Outside of work, she kept herself busy by volunteering for various organizations and events, such as serving as treasurer for the Silver Creek library board, president and treasurer of the Legion Auxiliary and overseeing tax matters for the firefighters’ pickle card event.
“If there was a program, I was there,” Ford said.
Her journey to Columbus began on a sad note – her husband, Royce, passed away in October 2017. They had had an older house with a large amount of land that would have required maintenance that Ford, no longer the young woman she once was, would not be able to keep up with.
Ford started looking into other living arrangements but then found herself needing to find a place soon as her house sold faster than expected. She moved into the first apartment vacancy she could find, right here in Columbus.
She moved to Columbus in October 2018.
When asked whether she’s been enjoying living in Columbus, Ford noted that it’s been hard for her to judge as she got a bad flu last winter that left her homebound and, at one point, in the hospital. But, Ford said that she made friends in her building who helped out during that time as well as the pastor at her church who would bring her meals.
Cindy Branting, manager of the Columbus Senior Center, said that pre-COVID-19 Ford could be seen at the center regularly.
“She was very active in our exercise group called Frog,” Branting said, adding that Ford would also stop by for lunch or to play cards.
Having previously led an active lifestyle, Ford has had to slow down the past few years due to arthritis and her age.
“What I like to do and what I’m physically able to do is totally different. I’m lucky if I can get out,” she said. “I’ve made some friends here in Columbus and (we) get out and walk around the block. That’s as much as I’m physically able to do. We’ve been cooped up since February, the first of March.”
Ford said that there weren’t many others who shared her name but recalled a Dorothy she became friends with in college.
“There was a gal going (to Metro Tech) at the same time in my age group,” Ford said. “I’m a little, tiny thing at 5 foot and 100 pounds and she was 5’8’’ and twice that weight. She was Big D and I was Little D.”
And, of course, Ford has definitely seen “The Wizard of Oz” and heard her fair share of jokes.
“Oh my, yes. For years, every year,” she said. “My name is Dorothy and I have red shoes -- this has been a joke with my kids for years and my mom.”
