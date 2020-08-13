New chapter in her life: Ford finds comfort living in Columbus

“She was very active in our exercise group called Frog,” Branting said, adding that Ford would also stop by for lunch or to play cards.

Having previously led an active lifestyle, Ford has had to slow down the past few years due to arthritis and her age.

“What I like to do and what I’m physically able to do is totally different. I’m lucky if I can get out,” she said. “I’ve made some friends here in Columbus and (we) get out and walk around the block. That’s as much as I’m physically able to do. We’ve been cooped up since February, the first of March.”

Ford said that there weren’t many others who shared her name but recalled a Dorothy she became friends with in college.

“There was a gal going (to Metro Tech) at the same time in my age group,” Ford said. “I’m a little, tiny thing at 5 foot and 100 pounds and she was 5’8’’ and twice that weight. She was Big D and I was Little D.”

And, of course, Ford has definitely seen “The Wizard of Oz” and heard her fair share of jokes.

“Oh my, yes. For years, every year,” she said. “My name is Dorothy and I have red shoes -- this has been a joke with my kids for years and my mom.”

