The day has finally come! The Columbus Public Library opened to the public last Saturday, July 8, and we are so happy to finally have this wonderful community resource available to the citizens of Columbus. I had the good fortune of joining the Columbus Library Board shortly after the project was approved and construction began. Over the past two years, all the members of the Board have been eagerly awaiting the day of this grand opening, which we felt would be the beginning of a new chapter for our great city.

This new building will serve as a haven for book lovers, a hub for information seekers, and a center for cultural and artistic appreciation. With the expanded floor space, we can once again display our entire collection, and begin work on expanding the library’s offerings to better serve our community. With the new dedicated spaces for children’s materials and young adult materials, the library will expand and expound on existing programming to reach more young people. There will be room for all of our Makerspace equipment available for use by patrons, as we are no longer constrained by the floor space restrictions of our former location.

We sincerely hope and desire that this new library and community building will become something that brings our citizens closer together, fostering fellowship and community. This new building is the very definition of community. The building houses opportunities and resources for education and lifelong learning, joined with art and art appreciation, joined with recreation, joined with community involvement and engagement with civic government. This building is poised to be the cornerstone of the continued growth and vitalization of our downtown, and an addition to the long list of improvements that our elected officials have brought to our city’s emergency services, game and parks department, and to our city in general. I believe that knowledge is power, and that innovation is progress. We call Columbus the City of Power and Progress, and I believe that our new community building is a great example of both.