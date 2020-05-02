New DHMs go into effect Monday

With the State of Nebraska announcing new Directed Health Measures (DHM) in effect May 4-31, the East-Central District Health Department is rescinding its own DHMs on May 3 (they originally were set to expire later this month).
East-Central and the City of Columbus held a joint press conference Friday afternoon to review the new measures and update the community on the COVID-19 crisis.
“One week ago when Mayor Bulkley gave this update, East-Central District Health Department’s four counties had 31 cases of COVID-19,” said Chuck Sepers, chief public health officer for ECDHC. “Today, we have more than 200 cases in the health district. Most of these cases are in Colfax and Platte counties and recent investigations reveal community transmissions in both Columbus and Schuyler.
We must continue to slow the spread of this virus. Slowing the spread does not mean that people won’t get COVID-19. It does mean that our health care system won’t be able to keep up with the number of cases it can respond to at one time.”
Sepers also confirmed that two individuals in East-Central’s district are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.
Although the state’s new measures will relax restrictions for one-on-one retail services and restaurants, Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley expressed the importance of continuing to remain vigilant in precautions against the virus.
“Regardless of these changes, we will still be doing some level of social distancing, at least (the) 6-foot rule, until we have a vaccine,” Bulkley said. “Just because we were able to relax some measures, that doesn’t mean life returns to normal. We will continue to protect our health care systems so that Nebraskans can receive the care they need if they become infected with COVID-19. Remember, we must continue to practice. Stay home, social distance, shop alone – please do not take your family to the store with you, teach kids on social distancing, help seniors, exercise.”
Bulkley reminded residents to adhere to the 10-person limit even with major events – such as Mother’s Day, graduation and Cinco de Mayo – coming up.
The new DHMs, which will take effect Monday, will allow beauty/nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors to operate. Both workers and patrons will be required to wear masks and the businesses will be subject to the 10-person rule.
Bulkley said he has heard questions regarding whether business employees are counted in the 10 person limit.
“That does not include the staff,” Bulkley said, further explaining that the guideline applies to patrons.
Restaurants will be allowed to serve dine-in customers if the following conditions are met: Seating is limited to 50% of the rated occupancy at all times, parties are seated at least 6 feet apart, dining parties are restricted to no more than six people (parties bigger than six people must sit at separate tables), patrons can only consume alcohol on-site if also consuming a meal and self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Bar seating will not be permitted and establishments that do not serve food will remain limited to carry-out and deliveries.
Churches and other places of worship will be allowed to in-person services as long as they ensure 6 feet of separation between households and prohibit the passing of items among worshippers. Guidelines will be provided to faith communities on how to comply with these updated measures.
The DHMs will also relax for childcare facilities; these facilities will now be permitted to have up to 15 children per room as compared to the previous 10. All other regulations still apply.
Other establishments including bars, gentlemen’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theaters, indoor playhouses/theaters will still be closed statewide until May 31.
But, not all of these businesses may feel ready to open, such as Kiara Ziemba. She owns Transcendence Salon and Spa in Columbus, but previously worked in the EMS field.
“I have a little bit of an advantage knowing how infectious diseases spread,” Ziemba said. “We took major precautions even before they were ordered as far as separation and sanitation procedures.
“I don’t see how we can maintain those quarantine standards as it is right now.”
Like many small businesses, Ziemba said she finds herself between a rock and a hard place when it comes to managing her salon during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our livelihood is us being able to go to work,” Ziemba said. “The unemployment response was an absolute disaster. I just received my unemployment payment last week and that was five weeks since we’ve been shut down. There are a lot of sleepless nights wondering how I’m going to be paying my bills, not only for my home but as a business owner, my bills are still due. Those expenses run $1,500-$2,000 a month. How are you going to do that if you aren’t receiving help from the government?”
Throughout the crisis, Ziemba has missed interacting with clients.
“It’s been devastating for stylists in our community,” Ziemba said. “I’m not allowing anyone in the salon (yet), just so it can be clean and ready to go in case we do reopen.”
