New DHMs go into effect Monday

“Regardless of these changes, we will still be doing some level of social distancing, at least (the) 6-foot rule, until we have a vaccine,” Bulkley said. “Just because we were able to relax some measures, that doesn’t mean life returns to normal. We will continue to protect our health care systems so that Nebraskans can receive the care they need if they become infected with COVID-19. Remember, we must continue to practice. Stay home, social distance, shop alone – please do not take your family to the store with you, teach kids on social distancing, help seniors, exercise.”

Bulkley reminded residents to adhere to the 10-person limit even with major events – such as Mother’s Day, graduation and Cinco de Mayo – coming up.

The new DHMs, which will take effect Monday, will allow beauty/nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors to operate. Both workers and patrons will be required to wear masks and the businesses will be subject to the 10-person rule.

Bulkley said he has heard questions regarding whether business employees are counted in the 10 person limit.

“That does not include the staff,” Bulkley said, further explaining that the guideline applies to patrons.