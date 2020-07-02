New exhibit, art event available this summer

Art appreciators looking for something to do this summer will be able to take advantage of a new exhibit at the Columbus Area Arts Council and a traveling art event.
The Arts Council is highlighting local artists with an exhibit that opened Monday. The artists are Julie Crocker, Desiree Hajny, Lois Smith and Amy Tomasevicz.
“It’s basically a wildlife-themed exhibit,” Director Steve Sorensen said.
Artwork mostly features animals in the wild and mediums include paintings and wood carvings.
There will be a reception held July 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. at the gallery for those who want to meet the artists.
The Columbus Area Arts Council, 2504 14th St., is open from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Later on in the summer, the Art Connections traveling exhibit will be held Aug. 8 and 9 for those who want to explore other areas in the region.
Tomasevicz, who planned and wrote grants for the project, said the event is a self-guided art tour that features 21 suggested stops at art galleries, studios and museums.
The Columbus Area Arts Council is a sponsor of the program and also a stop on the map.
“It was kind of my idea and they helped me,” Tomasevicz noted.
Originally scheduled for April, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event until August. Tomasevicz said that though a few designations listed on the Art Connections map changed their minds about participating in the event, the stops are still mainly the same.
It’s a free event that does not require registration. Those participating are welcome to start and stop wherever they want on the map. The map, and list of designations, can be found at discoverthearts.org.
Those participating as stops range from Wayne to Seward with two designations in Columbus: the Arts Council and Fred Hoppe Studio.
Tomasevicz said that Fred Hoppe’s work, consisting of bronze sculptures, is well-known in Nebraska and neighboring states, most notably two located outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Hoppe also crafted the bronze Eagle statute that hovers above the lobby of the new Columbus Police Department building.
“That’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often,” she said.
Also in Platte County, visitors can stop by the Diane Noonan Studio in Humphrey.
There are also stops in Butler County – Makovicka Winery in Brainard, Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City, Barn Bling and Bonnie’s Portraits in David City.
“It’s something you can do as a family or a girl’s night,” Tomasevicz said, adding that different types of groups can enjoy the event.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
