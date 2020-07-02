New exhibit, art event available this summer

Originally scheduled for April, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the event until August. Tomasevicz said that though a few designations listed on the Art Connections map changed their minds about participating in the event, the stops are still mainly the same.

It’s a free event that does not require registration. Those participating are welcome to start and stop wherever they want on the map. The map, and list of designations, can be found at discoverthearts.org.

Those participating as stops range from Wayne to Seward with two designations in Columbus: the Arts Council and Fred Hoppe Studio.

Tomasevicz said that Fred Hoppe’s work, consisting of bronze sculptures, is well-known in Nebraska and neighboring states, most notably two located outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Hoppe also crafted the bronze Eagle statute that hovers above the lobby of the new Columbus Police Department building.

“That’s an opportunity that doesn’t come along very often,” she said.

Also in Platte County, visitors can stop by the Diane Noonan Studio in Humphrey.