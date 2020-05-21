New food pantry starting in Columbus

To help keep up with an increased need in the community, the Mission Committee of the First United Methodist Church of Columbus is starting a food pantry.
Cathy Davis, co-chairwoman of the Mission Committee, said the idea came about when members of the committee discussed ways to help area residents struggling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We initially started a couple of years ago with what we call our Blessing Box that an Eagle scout did for his project where we have a box where people just give donations with food items, gloves during the winter,” Davis said, noting that anyone who needed assistance could come to get items.
Sandy Martensen, program coordinator at the church, noted an increased need for the Blessing Box.
“That is a revolving door 24/7,” Martensen said. “We noticed the influx of people using it.”
The Mission Committee has been collecting both monetary and non-perishable donations for the past three Wednesdays at an event they named Stuff the Truck. Church and community members alike dropped off donations Wednesday morning.
“… The food, at least partially, will go to our own food pantry, and anything we can’t handle we’ll pass along to the regular food pantry,” Davis said.
Mission Committee member Richard Snyder volunteered at Stuff the Truck Wednesday morning, and at 10 a.m. had already received several donations.
“We actually had some cash donations and some food,” Snyder said.
Martensen noted that the pantry will not be obtaining government funding so as to better serve all members of the community, such as those that may not have documentation typically required at other organizations. The committee’s program will be privately funded.
Because the food pantry is new, the program can only be utilized by those the Mission Committee has identified, at least until a steady flow of donations is received.
“It’s just starting so we’re going to limit it to families that have been identified,” Davis explained.
The main goal behind the food pantry is ensuring that no one in the community goes hungry during this time when people are facing a loss in work or reduction in hours due to the coronavirus.
“We want to make sure that we’re loving and opening,” Martensen added.
Before the COVID-19 crisis hit the world, the Mission Committee had been holding weekly meals on Wednesdays at which anyone could come to enjoy a meal. Martensen said this will resume next Wednesday with a drive-through service; it will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church’s Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
“All they have to do is drive-through and tell us how many meals they want,” Martensen said.
Additionally, Davis said, the Mission Committee has been sending a treat to essential workers, such as those at the hospital, nurses at nursing homes, dentists and police and fire stations.
“The Mission Committee has also been sending popcorn to … all sorts of organizations that are essential services potentially needing a little boost,” Davis noted.
Anyone wanting to donate or volunteer, whether a member of the church or not, can call the First United Methodist Church at 402-564-8463. Those in need of food assistance can also contact the church to check for availability.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
