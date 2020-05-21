New food pantry starting in Columbus

“We actually had some cash donations and some food,” Snyder said.

Martensen noted that the pantry will not be obtaining government funding so as to better serve all members of the community, such as those that may not have documentation typically required at other organizations. The committee’s program will be privately funded.

Because the food pantry is new, the program can only be utilized by those the Mission Committee has identified, at least until a steady flow of donations is received.

“It’s just starting so we’re going to limit it to families that have been identified,” Davis explained.

The main goal behind the food pantry is ensuring that no one in the community goes hungry during this time when people are facing a loss in work or reduction in hours due to the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure that we’re loving and opening,” Martensen added.

Before the COVID-19 crisis hit the world, the Mission Committee had been holding weekly meals on Wednesdays at which anyone could come to enjoy a meal. Martensen said this will resume next Wednesday with a drive-through service; it will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church’s Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.