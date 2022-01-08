New home for recycling trailer

For those recycling in Columbus, there are a few options. There is the new curbside pick up and collection bins for various items throughout town.

The downside to these containers is the contamination of items that occurs. Contamination would be considered anything that the collectors can not recycle and items that are dirty and/or have food still left on them.

One of the Keep Columbus Beautiful recycling trailers was suffering from constant contamination issues, Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said. Over the Christmas holiday, things were really bad.

The trailer was pulled and stored on Christmas Eve because it was so contaminated with items that could not be recycled. Oceguera said her crew found chicken bones wrapped in foil, coffee cups with leftover milk and toppings and even bottles of urine.

“I was so disappointed, and we decided that just was not a good location because we don’t have those problems at our other location – which is at the 30 Center Mall on the northside – we just don’t run into that type of problem,” Oceguera said. “We thought it would be best to pull our bin from that location and find it another home.”

The trailer has been rehomed and can now be found at Mike Greiner’s National Mattress and Furniture Warehouse, 4320 Howard Blvd. The trailer is located at the corner of Howard Boulevard and 44th Avenue (the west side of the parking lot).

With the trailer being at a business instead of an open parking lot, the hope is that people will be more respectful. Employees will be using the side door facing the trailer often so there would be some monitoring of this new placement. The trailers are serviced every other day which is another way the trailer will be monitored.

“We have issues with people leaving bags – plastic bags– on the ground around the trailer, if it’s full,” she said of the issues they consistently see. She added, the hope is that because of its location people will realize they can not just leave things on the ground there.

Items that have been regularly contaminating the trailer include: as mentioned above, plastic bags/film, Styrofoam and beverage bottles with liquid leftover. It does not matter what recycling number is listed on the item, Oceguera said, they can not accept these items because the items need to be cleaned or they do not have a place to take them to be recycled.

Mike Greiner, the owner of Mike Greiner’s National Mattress and Furniture Warehouse, said he decided to house the trailer because he’s been a recycler most of his life, and he wanted to make sure there was still a place for people to go if they chose to recycle.

“I would encourage people to recycle,” Greiner said. “If you’re going to recycle, don’t do it partially. Rinse things out – things like that. If you’re going to recycle, be fully committed because contaminated recycling really just (makes things) worse.”

On average, every trip down to the Schuyler recycling plant there is a little under 500 pounds of recyclable materials. There was a recycling center in Columbus in the past. Currently, the trailers are the bare minimum for a city the size of Columbus, Oceguera said.

The recycling group asks that all items that are being recycled be clean, dry and possibly flattened. Just a rinse under water will help in avoiding possible contamination.

Items that are accepted in the Keep Columbus Beautiful trailers are plastics 1-7, and metals such as aluminum, steel and tin.

Cardboard and paper is accepted in Green Fiber bins around town. There is a group in town that collects and recycles glass containers. They can not be placed in the Keep Columbus Beautiful trailers because there is the possibility of the item breaking and those who sort the recyclables getting injured.

Other recycling options include: taking recycling directly to the recycling plant in Schuyler – Colfax County Recycling Facility, 1035 Road E in Schuyler. Or you can do curbside services with Ace Sanitation Service by calling 402-564-4397.

“Every little bit helps,” Oceguera said. “If people want to start recycling, they can look at our website or grab a pamphlet and see what some of the options are in Columbus for recycling because there’s recycling of lots of different material.” Some of these “oddball materials” include eyeglasses and hearing aids.

“There’s tons of things people can do that make a difference and recycling is just one of them, but we are hoping to have less contamination, more education on what you can recycle and how important it is to recycle correctly.”

The locations of the Keep Columbus Beautiful trailers and other recycling service sites can be found at kcbne.com/local-recycling-1. For more information, visit the Keep Columbus Beautiful website or call Greiner’s business at 402-942-9016.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

