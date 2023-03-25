The brick building that once housed an acupuncture clinic, a garage and a myriad of other businesses over the years has found a new, more unified purpose as the Columbus Innovation Center.

The Innovation Center -- which houses Central Community College's Entrepreneurship Center, the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mueller and Honcik, P.C. -- started out as a garage for Gene Steffy Ford. Following the garage's closure, Samson Green Solutions (Scott Mueller and his sons) and Nicole Saalfeld collaborated to turn it into a coworking space. Jordan Mueller, managing shareholder of Mueller and Honcik, P.C., said the innovation center is multifaceted in its purpose.

"One from a general standpoint, it brings a coworking space. People can utilize it for small business or rent the conference room for meetings, space for the visitors bureau and the college's entrepreneurship program," Mueller said. "On the larger perspective, it provides another venue space for events, birthday parties, gatherings and brings people to downtown."

Over the past year, from concept to near-completion, the space has transformed, while keeping to its roots as a garage. Touches of industrial and mechanical styles remain among the modernized workspace. The outdoor soon-to-be seating areas, pickleball courts and potential food truck space are also a big draw, Mueller said.

Near the entrance of the building itself, one will find the temporary home of the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as resources for those visiting the area.

Immediately beyond that space lies the entrepreneurship center, a satellite office of Central Community College - Columbus dedicated to encouraging and providing resources for anyone looking to start a new business. Columbus Entrepreneurship Center Coordinator Kelli Faltys said the location is good for them because it's easy to access for those who want to do some brainstorming.

"I love that the college is down here and we're a part of this because we're centrally located in the heart of Columbus and it's easy for people to come down here and get information," Faltys said. "(It's good) having this space here where they can come in and work, collaborate and come together if they have ideas and I'm here, so they can bounce them off me and I can help."

Beyond those spaces, the area functions as an event center and, in the near future, will feature Barrel House, a bar meant to feature craft drinks and cocktails and add another entertainment option to the downtown area. Mayor Jim Bulkley said that, beyond the working areas, the use as an event venue and future bar will be a big draw to the downtown area.

"It's early because it's just getting started, but what we've seen so far is a lot of excitement about having it there," Bulkley said. "It's something to draw people down to that area and to enhance our downtown which is something we've been trying to do forever, to find things that bring people together."

Much of the space is completed with a few finishing touches remaining. The space, Mueller said, is better for his business because of its attachment to those coworking spaces.

"It's provided our people with a more cohesive working space, all the offices are on one level, the college is utilizing the innovation center for the entrepreneurship program, the coworking space and having our office there allows people to come in and ask questions about accounting, tax, payroll, income tax question, it allows a collaborative area for those people," Mueller said.

Bulkley added that the space contributes not just to the downtown area, but more specifically 14th Street, which has seen several exciting developments in recent years.

"If you step back for a minute and think, we had this run-down piece of property 18 months ago and to look at it today and what it adds to the downtown area, it's close to the brand-new police station, what will be the cornerstone community center, the library, it's just more of that wow factor," Bulkley said.